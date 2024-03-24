Kyle Van Noy confirms he’s had talks with Ravens about re-signing

In a sporadic Q-and-A on Twitter, free agent outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy took questions from fans on the social media platform. Among the questions were Ravens fans asking for his return for the 2024 season and if he’s been in talks to re-sign with the club. According to Van Noy, he’s been in talks with General Manager Eric DeCosta on a possible return.

Van Noy was among DeCosta’s best signings last season, and that’s saying something considering nearly each signing added to their AFC Championship run. DeCosta signed cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Arthur Maulet, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Van Noy. Unlike the others, Van Noy signed with the Ravens in late September and he didn’t miss a beat, racking up nine sacks (single-season personal best) four passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

The Ravens have a need at outside linebacker as both Clowney and Van Noy inked one-year deals last season. Both flourished, producing a combined 18.5 sacks and either tied or broke their respective single-season sack mark. Bringing back one of them helps reduce their need of a pass rusher and brings back a veteran to mentor the likes of Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Tavius Robinson.

Van Noy shared his affinity with the organization on the Twitter, giving credit to Team Owner Steve Bisciotti.

Honestly it was pretty amazing. Very impressed how they run it. Props to Mr B https://t.co/6IwxKabYqY — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 24, 2024

But a new contract won’t come cheap like it did in 2023. However, Van Noy appears publicly amicable about seeking a fair contract if he’s to re-sign in Baltimore.