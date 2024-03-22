Ravens sign free agent cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman

It’s been a busy week at the Under Armour Performance Center, informally known as the Castle, where the Baltimore Ravens base their team operations as they added another free agent on Friday. According to Equity Sports and first reported by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, fifth-year veteran cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman has agreed to terms to join the team.

Originally drafted in the sixth round in 2019 out of Toledo, Hollman spent the first two years of his career with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Houston Texans. He spent the 2022 season bouncing between the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins before returning to the Texans in 2023.

The 29-year-old appeared in every game for the Texans last season, primarily playing on special teams.

The #Packers have dealt with injuries to their CB room & Ka'dar Hollman is taking advantage of his added snaps.



QB's are completing just 46% of passes when targeting Hollman.



He's also been a force as a tackler. Per @PFF, he's the 18th ranked tackler out of 192 qualifying CBs. pic.twitter.com/QZmmyrk4pw — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 16, 2020

This move certainly won’t impact the Ravens’ strategy heading into the 2024 NFL Draft where cornerback will remain one of their top needs.

Hollman is the fourth player the Ravens have signed to a contract this week and the fourth outside free agent to join the team since the new league year officially opened. The others that signed on the dotted line earlier this week include inside linebacker Chris Board for a second stint with the team, offensive tackle Josh Jones who can play every spot but center, and slot cornerback Arthur Maulet who had the best year of his career in 2023. The Ravens also brought in veteran wide receivers Michael Gallup and Josh Reynolds for free-agent visits so there could still be more additions on the way before the draft.