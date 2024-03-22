Ravens News 3/22: RB Royalty

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

The 6-foot-5, 319-pound Jones has experience at both tackle and guard spots, and his signing comes in the wake of the Ravens trading starting right tackle Morgan Moses and losing starting guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler. Jones played primarily on the left side last season in Houston, allowing one sack and nine quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He also committed five penalties. In 470 pass-blocking snaps at left tackle over his career, Jones has allowed a pressure rate of 10.9% and a 1.3% sack rate, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. In 37 pass-blocking snaps at left guard, he’s allowed a pressure rate of 10.8% and no sacks. In 353 pass-blocking snaps at right guard, a 6.8% pressure rate and a 1% sack rate. And in 148 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle, an 8.1% pressure rate and zero sacks.

1) Ravens sign running back royalty Henry popped on my SiriusXM Radio show, “Schein On Sports,” after the deal came together last week. He stated that Baltimore was a place he wanted to be and ”a perfect match.” Indeed it is. Henry’s dominant, physical style is made for the “Play like a Raven” mantra. Baltimore needed to change the conversation after the disheartening home loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. Yes, the defense has been terrific for years and Lamar remains one of the most special talents in football today. But Eric DeCosta, John Harbaugh and Co. couldn’t just run it back in the coming season. They needed something new and exciting. Henry is exactly that. The running back is motivated to make a run at a ring, and this Ravens squad clearly has the makeup of a true Super Bowl contender. I don’t want to hear about Henry turning 30 this past January. He’s been the runner-up in the rushing race in each of the past two seasons, and if you haven’t noticed by now, the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is just built different. Not to mention, Jackson will be even more comfortable in Year 2 with Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator — which is a frightening thought for the rest of the league — meaning the Ravens won’t need to overwork their new RB1. Carry the ball 15 times a game, move the chains, score touchdowns and close out wins in the fourth quarter. This is really a match made in heaven.

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Last season, in Todd Monken’s first year as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator, the Ravens increased Jackson’s snaps under center. Baltimore totaled 176 snaps under center in 2023, which still ranked as the fourth fewest in the league. If Jackson is under center more this season, the Ravens could capitalize on the play-action passing game. Since Henry’s first season in the NFL in 2016, the Titans led the league by averaging 9.9 yards per attempt off play-action. Three of the previous four instances where a multiple NFL MVP played with a former Offensive Player of the Year resulted in a Super Bowl championship: Joe Montana-Jerry Rice with the 49ers, Rice and Steve Young with the 49ers and Warner and Faulk with the Rams. The only time it didn’t lead to a Super Bowl title was Montana and Marcus Allen with the Chiefs.

Outside Linebacker Starters: Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo Backups: Tavius Robinson Competing: Malik Hamm The Ravens need more depth at the position and could spend a high draft pick on an edge rusher. Veteran free agents Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy were major contributors last season and it’s possible that either or both will re-sign. Robinson had a solid rookie season and could see more snaps in 2024. The talented Ojabo has been plagued by injuries his first two seasons, making the upcoming year crucial for his development. Safety Starters: Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams Backups: Ar’Darius Washington Competing: TBD After losing Geno Stone to the Bengals in free agency, the Ravens will surely address their safety depth this offseason. There are veterans still available in free agency and the Ravens may draft a safety as well. However, Baltimore has one of the league’s best starting safety tandems. Hamilton blossomed into an All-Pro in just his second season, playing multiple roles in coverage, blitzing, and defending the run, while Williams is an established ballhawk with superb range.

Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network

Baltimore Ravens | Sign G Dalton Risner Baltimore watched guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson depart in free agency, leaving voids on either side of Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. While the Ravens might trust incumbents like Ben Cleveland, Andrew Voorhees, or Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to take over, Risner gives the club far more experience. Risner, a 73-game starter, shouldn’t have to wait until September to find a new contract (like he did in 2023).

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic