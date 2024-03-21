Report: Free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds to visit the Ravens

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens are continuing to evaluate veteran free agent wide receiver prior to the 2024 NFL Draft and will be bringing in Josh Reynolds for a visit on Friday.

Lions free-agent WR Josh Reynold is on his way to Baltimore to visit Friday with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/tFAp1ReL7m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2024

The seven-year veteran was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round out of Texas A&M and had a short stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 before spending the past two and half seasons with the Detroit Lions. He is coming off the second-most productive season of his career in which he recorded 40 receptions on 64 targets for 608 receiving yards and five touchdowns and averaged 15.2 yards per catch.

Reynolds thrived as a complementary pass-catching option in one of the most explosive and well-balanced offenses in the league last season and would serve in a similar role if signed by the Ravens. He is a strong possession receiver who can work out of the slot as well as on the perimeter, make plays over the middle of the field, and knows how to use his 6-foot-3 and nearly 200-pound frame to be a threat in the red zone.

With 2023 first-rounder Zay Flowers established as the Ravens’ No. 1 receiver and 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman slated to take on a larger role in the offense in his fourth season, there is still a need for more complementary pieces at the position.

The team brought back nine-year veteran Nelson Agholor and still has fourth-year pro Tylan Wallace but let two-time Pro Bowler Devin Duvernay walk in free agency to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also won’t be bringing back three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. who was released with a post-June 1 designation and posted a farewell to the fan base and city of Baltimore on Instagram.

The 29-year-old is the second veteran free agent wideout that the Ravens have shown interest in this week as they reportedly hosted former Dallas Cowboys standout Michael Gallup for a visit on Thursday.

Unlike Gallup, signing Reynolds prior to the draft would count against the compensatory pick formula but it would also give the Ravens more flexibility heading into it so that they’d be more prepared to stick with their ‘best player available’ philosophy. This year’s draft is loaded with promising young talent at the position so signing Reynolds or Gallup certainly wouldn’t preclude them taking a receiver early and perhaps even in the first round for the fourth time in the last six years.