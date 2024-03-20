Report: Free agent wide receiver Michael Gallup to visit the Ravens

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens are bringing in free agent wide receiver Michael Gallup for a visit on Thursday.

Gallup, 28, has played six seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round (No. 81 overall) in the 2018 NFL draft. In Gallup’s first season in Dallas, Gallup provided an excellent outlet for quarterback Dak Prescott. In Year 2, in 14 games, he became a fixture of the offense, totaling 1,107 yards and six touchdowns on 66 receptions, second only to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

After 2019, Gallup was set for greater things until Dallas drafted wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick, pushing Gallup into their No. 3 role. Even then, Gallup produced, racking up 843 yards and five touchdowns, on 59 receptions.

Gallup’s role in the Cowboys’ offense diminished as the seasons wore on, as he’s seen a decline since 2020. Midway through the 2021 season, Gallup suffered a torn ACL and hasn’t returned to form, going just shy of 500 yards receiving in all three seasons.

The Ravens bringing in Gallup could stand to benefit both sides. The Ravens aren’t needing Gallup to become the focal point of the offense, but they do need complementary pieces to surround the likes of tight end Mark Andrews and wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Gallup can do so with his strengths as a receiver being speed and route-running.

Gallup is one of the few receivers available on the free agent market that fits the Ravens’ need at wide receiver and affordability. He was listed by our own Joshua Reed in salary cap casualties Ravens could target ahead of the NFL Draft.

Along with being a deep threat, Gallup is another possession-styled receiver, capable of tough catches and being effective in the red zone. The pricetag for Gallup could be low-risk, high-reward for Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, who has proven over the past few seasons of finding excellent, under-the-radar signings.