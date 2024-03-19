Report: Ravens agree to terms with CB Arthur Maulet

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Maulet was another fine addition for Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta prior to the regular season. In late July, the Ravens were brought in Maulet on the same day they reportedly parted ways with cornerback Marcus Peters.

Maulet will be 31-years-old when the 2024 NFL season kicks off. He was a rotational player for the Ravens in 2023, but provided consistent numbers when on the field. In all, he finished with 32 tackles, five passes defensed, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

With the Ravens seeing defensive back Geno Stone join the Cincinnati Bengals, it puts more into question on deploying Kyle Hamilton in the slot/nickel role. Now, they have both defensive back Ar’Darius Washington and Maulet as viable options for the team if they want Hamilton in a more traditional strong safety role.

Maulet’s been on a journey few could survive. His upbringing was a harsh experience, surviving Hurricane Katrina and numerous moves across the country. The uphill battle didn’t end there, as he grinding through junior college before landing at the University of Memphis and working to make it into the NFL. His character and veteran leadership, along with his play, will be a boon for Baltimore in 2024.