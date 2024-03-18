Report: OL Kevin Zeitler signing with the Lions

According to reports, former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler is headed to the NFC North on a one-year contract, joining the Detroit Lions.

Former Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per source. Zeitler is flying to Detroit tonight to take a physical with the plan to sign Tuesday with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/7GdExwQhGv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Zeitler, 34, now enters Year 13 of his well-established career as an offensive guard. In such time, he’s been among the better guards in the NFL, and in 2021 the Ravens managed to land him after the New York Giants just... let him go?

Immediately, Zeitler delivered for Baltimore, allowing only one sack and 16 hurries in 17 games. He followed up the next two seasons with similar numbers and in all, was a boon for Baltimore’s protection unit.

But after three seasons, it appears as both sides may have want something new—or different. The Ravens need to get cheaper and younger along the offensive line. They did as much parting ways with John Simpson, Morgan Moses and Zeitler. They now look to their current crop of blockers to fill the gaps in Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Daniel Faalele.

Meanwhile, Zeitler likely wanted to land another solid contract as he enters the back-stretch of his career. But he isn’t just getting a payday from the Lions, as they are now contenders in the NFC after nearly reaching the Super Bowl last season.

Zeitler’s was a fan-favorite in Baltimore. Deservedly so, as he was a hard-working, tough player who fought to be on the field and stay there. And after 12 years, Ravens fans and a little luck pushed him across the finish line on earning his first Pro Bowl in 2023.