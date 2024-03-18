Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Ravens land replacement for Morgan Moses

In the latest rounds of mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens emphasizing finding their next starter at right tackle after trading veteran Morgan Moses to the New York Jets this past week. The most commonly projected prospects to them were one of the best at the position who they got a look at during the Senior Bowl. Also, an explosive wide receiver that won a pair of national titles with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken in college.

The latest mock drafts pertaining to the Ravens are below:

The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak [March 15]

No. 30 — Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama McKinstry’s been falling a bit in this cycle as the draft community becomes enamored with his Alabama teammate, Terrion Arnold—but McKinstry is still a starting cornerback at the NFL level. Baltimore did something last year that few teams can do—field an elite defense without elite cornerbacks—as a rotation of Ronald Darby, Marlon Humphrey, Arthur Maulet, and Rock Ya-Sin kept the position afloat. With Darby, Ya-Sin, and Maulet hitting free agency, the position needs bolstering, and McKinstry can step in as a rookie and handle NFL WR2s opposite surprising star Brandon Stephens.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [March 15]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Baltimore traded away right tackle Morgan Moses and are left with Daniel Faalele. The Ravens may feel comfortable with him based on what they have seen in practice but it would also not be a surprise if the team used its first-round selection on Tyler Guyton just as they did eight years earlier with Ronnie Stanley.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [March 14]

No. 30 — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He’s the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole [March 16]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma The Ravens immediately replace Morgan Moses, who was traded to the Jets during the first week of free agency.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell [March 12]

No. 30 — Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State Keon Coleman is the bigger-bodied target (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) at wide receiver that Lamar Jackson needs. Coleman can line up anywhere, and he is a slick route-runner with phenomenal knowledge of how to best utilize his body to maintain leverage against defenders. Coleman has an argument for being the best contested catcher in this class. He’s a great athlete, and he will be a red zone monster in the NFL.

Fox Sports’ David Helman and Carmen Vatali [March 13]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma The Ravens rarely worry about need, positional value or any of the other talking points — they just draft the best player available. Guyton fits the bill in this spot. Plenty of draft analysts think he needs time to develop, and he’ll have that in Baltimore. Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses are still the Ravens’ likely starters for 2024, but Guyton would be a valuable swing tackle with an eye on starting in short order. He’s also a heck of an insurance policy should one of the veterans get hurt — which was a consistent issue in 2023.

NBC Sports’ Kyle Dvorchak [March 15]

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia Despite going receiver in the first round last year, the Ravens are still lacking in wideout talent. Zay Flowers stepped onto the scene as an immediate play-maker but the team let Odell Beckham go and Rashod Bateman’s career appears to be on the ropes. McConkey is a gifted route-runner and proved he’s an elite athlete on top of that at the combine.

SI.com’s Patrick Chiotti [March 14]

No. 30 — Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia This selection had me thinking “Why have we not thought about this more”. McConkey knows this system to a tee and is one of the most nuanced route runners in this class. The combination of Flowers and McConkey with Lamar going into year two of this scheme AND Derrick Henry in the backfield? Goodness.

NFL Spin Zone’s Sayre Bedinger [March 17]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma After sending Morgan Moses to the New York Jets in a trade, the Ravens may look to dip into this year’s deep offensive tackle market. Tyler Guyton is a little raw, but he could likely step in and start right away for Baltimore at that right tackle spot that’s now been vacated.

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy [March 15]

No. 30 — Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU The Ravens would be ecstatic if Brian Thomas Jr. made it all that way to the bottom of the first round as a deep threat for Lamar Jackson.

Sportnaut’s Andrew Buller-Russ [March 16]

No. 30 — Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU Zay Flowers was a home run pick last season, but it’s clear the Ravens still need more talent at the receiver position. Brian Thomas Jr. can not only make plays downfield with his 4.33 speed, but his 6-foot-3 frame allows him to be an effective weapon in the red zone too. He pairs nicely with Flowers and Mark Andrews.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings [March 16]