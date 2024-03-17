Odell Beckham Jr. shares farewell post to Baltimore and Ravens Flock on Instagram

Days after being officially released with a Post-June 1 designation, veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted what appears to be a goodbye to Charm City and fans of Baltimore Ravens fans everywhere via Instagram on Sunday, thanking them for embracing and welcoming him with open arms in his lone season with the team.

“Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine,” Beckham Jr. wrote. “Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall . Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR [for real]. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall! BiggestTruzzz.”

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal worth $15 million on Easter Sunday last April which proved to be instrumental in inking franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension later that month on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Beckham Jr. had a solid first year back after he spent the entire 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 56. He appeared in 14 games in which he made six starts and finished top three on the team with 35 receptions (third) on 64 targets (second) for 565 receiving yards (second) and three touchdowns (fourth).

In addition to expressing a tremendous amount of appreciation, one part of his message that stood out was when he said he “did everything I could (with) the opportunities I had.” Beckham Jr. began to see his target share dip down the final stretch of the regular season and the playoffs with an average of just 2.8 targets in his final five appearances.

While Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta left the door open for him to be potentially brought back at some point with comments he made at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine about them being in contact, this latest development suggests that a reunion is probably unlikely. Nevertheless, the excitement that his addition brought to the city and fan base electrifying and much-needed at the time while his leadership and influence on both the team as a whole and especially 2023 first-round wideout Zay Flowers was invaluable.