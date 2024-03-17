Report: QB Tyler Huntley signing with the Browns

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

With Huntley signing with the Browns, Cleveland now has Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Huntley on their depth chart. As for the Ravens, they have Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham.

Huntley, 26, joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020. In his four seasons with the Ravens, Huntley had extreme flashes of brilliance and painful miscues. Against the Green Bay Packers in 2021, Huntley went blow-for-blow against Aaron Rodgers, throwing 28-for-40 for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and scoring another two touchdowns in the ground as he rushed for 73 yards on 13 carries. But the Ravens suffered a last-minute loss as the Ravens went for two after Huntley’s rushing touchdown with 42 seconds left, and the pass failed.

Huntley’s career as a Raven will likely not be remembered by the excitement he brought for stretches, but sadly his quarterback sneak against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 Wild Card matchup. On 3rd and one from the one-yard line, the Ravens called a quarterback sneak. Instead of following the pile low, Huntley leapt over the top, the ball was punched out and returned by defensive end Sam Hubbard for a 98-yard touchdown, which was the game-winning play for the Bengals.

The Ravens have been in reported searches for a backup quarterback since the 2021 offseason, reportedly considering Baker Mayfield and other veterans throughout the past two years. Now, they have Johnson and it’s assumed they’ll consider looking elsewhere for the right price.