Derrick Henry explains why signing with Ravens was ‘a no brainer’

It is not often that the player and team pairing that everyone from the national media and fan base clamor for actually comes to fruition. However, that is exactly what happened when the Baltimore Ravens officially signed free agent veteran running back Derrick Henry to a two-deal worth up to $20 million this past Thursday.

The two parties joining forces made too much sense not to happen and Henry couldn’t agree more so when the opportunity to sign with the Charm City franchise finally became a real possibility, the decision was an easy one to make.

“It was really a no-brainer for me,” Henry said at his introductory press conference Thursday. “This is where I knew I wanted to be. I love the style, the physicality that they play with on all three phases. I feel like it fits my style of play as well and it was really a no-brainer trying to figure out the business side of things and I’m glad we were able to get it figured out.”

While Henry has been on several playoff teams during his time with the Titans and has racked up 732 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 156 carries in seven playoff appearances, he hasn’t been a part of a perennial Super Bowl contender. After having to watch the postseason from his couch in each of the past two seasons, joining a team that gives him a legitimate chance to make a deep run for a title was important to him as he prepared to embark on free agency for the first time in his career.

“I definitely wanted to be somewhere that had a solid foundation, and this foundation has been set for a very long time. They compete every year and always in the conversation,” Henry said. “I want to be somewhere I’m surrounded by talent, have a great quarterback and great players around as well, so I’m just excited for this opportunity and blessed and thankful to be able to land here.”

In Baltimore, Henry will share a backfield with the best quarterback he has ever played with, two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. The two of them are among the most accomplished and decorated players at their respective positions since 2019 when they both made their first career Pro Bowls. They will form arguably the most lethal tandem in the league this fall who will gash, slash, and plow through opposing defenses. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year can’t wait to get to work on establishing their chemistry with Jackson and ingratiate himself with all his new teammates.

“He’s so dynamic in how he plays, and his playmaking ability, especially me seeing it going against these guys for a little while now,” Henry said. “[I’m] excited to play with him. He had a great year this year, [and he] did a lot of great things. We have a lot of great guys in the offense, and I just want to be an added piece to this offense to help them do better than they did last year.”

Even though the 30-year-old has over 2000 carries and over 10,000 career rushing yards between the regular and postseason combined, he has shown no signs of attrition or slowing down. Henry has a clear message for the skeptics who doubt how much he has left in the tank and can contribute to the Ravens’ offense, “Tell them to keep watching.”

“People are always going to have something to say,” Henry said. “They’re always going to have opinions. I’m just here ready to work, ready to get things started, [and] do my best to help this organization.”