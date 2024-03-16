Eric DeCosta admits to trying to trade for Derrick Henry at 2023 midseason deadline

In five years since taking over as the general manager of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, Eric DeCosta has not been afraid to make aggressive moves to improve the team’s roster. He has taken big swings in free agency and acquired a prominent player at a position of need at the midseason trade deadline in three of the last five seasons. It was almost four out of five.

Ahead of the 2023 deadline, the Ravens were rumored to be in the market to trade for an upgrade at running back after losing J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles in the season opener and before undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell emerged. According to multiple reports, they attempted to make a deal to acquire two-time league rushing champion Derrick Henry from the Tennessee Titans but team officials didn’t confirm or deny their legitimacy.

The four-time Pro Bowler eventually found his way to Charm City anyway via free agency on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. Henry officially signed the deal on Thursday and during his introductory press conference, DeCosta confirmed that the reports that he tried to make him a Ravens last year via trade were in fact true.

“It made all the sense in the world.”



“To be honest, we tried to trade for Derrick before the trade deadline [last season],” DeCosta said. “I thought there was a reasonable chance that we would get a trade done; it didn’t work out. It was disappointing, but we pivoted. Again, you evaluate the tape. You watch the player. You see the history of the player. You talk to people who have been around the player. It made all the sense in the world for us to target Derrick.”

Henry was asked if he had any indication about the likelihood that he might’ve gotten traded to the Ravens last year at the deadline and shared that he thought there was a “good chance” of it happening. However, his focus was primarily on being there for his current team and teammates at the time.

“I didn’t really know when it was going to happen when there were conversations and things going on. But I was really just focused on the season, and if anything came, just pivot and get ready for whatever was going to happen. It didn’t happen, but I’m a Raven now, so that’s all that matters. [I’m] getting ready to go to work.”