Ravens News 3/15: Added Piece

Henry wanted to team up with Lamar Jackson … and other Ravens. Henry has yet to talk to Lamar Jackson since signing with the Ravens, but it’s clear that the two Florida natives have a natural connection and respect for each other. “Lamar’s so dynamic in how he plays, and his playmaking ability, especially me seeing it going against these guys for a little while now. So, [I’m] excited to play with him,” Henry said. “He had a great year this year, did a lot of great things.” Despite Henry’s credentials as a four-time Pro Bowler, he was also modest and made sure to also shout out the other players in the Ravens offense, including in the running back room. It’s not just the Jackson-Henry show. “We have a lot of great guys in the offense, and I just want to be an added piece to this offense to help them do better than they did last year,” Henry said. “Right now, [I’m] just trying to focus on coming earning respect from my teammates.”

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

With Beckham’s contract reworked, the Ravens released the 31-year-old with a team-friendly post-June 1 designation. Beckham’s dead-money charge won’t go away, but the move will help the Ravens’ offseason budget, pushing just $2.8 million onto the 2024 cap and $8.0 million onto the 2025 cap, according to Russell Street Report. Beckham, PFF’s No. 5 true free agent wide receiver, entered the offseason projected to earn a one-year, $7 million contract. He finished second on the Ravens in receiving yards last season (565), his first year back since tearing an ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory in February 2022. Beckham was held to just four catches for 34 yards in the playoffs, but he graded out as the NFL’s No. 24 wide receiver overall in 2023, according to ESPN’s receiver tracking metrics, which evaluate players’ ability to get open, create yardage after the catch and make contested catches. Beckham, whose signing last offseason was crucial to reigniting contract talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson, was also perhaps unlucky not to have a better debut year with the 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player. According to TruMedia, 25% of Beckham’s targets were considered off target, one of the NFL’s highest rates.

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

BEST LONG SPEED: XAVIER WORTHY, TEXAS There isn’t much more to say about the man who holds the record for the NFL combine’s fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.21 seconds. Worthy can fly, but we’ve known that for quite some time. He has 47 explosive receptions of 20 yards or more over the last two seasons. Texas wanted to get the ball in his hands quickly over the last two years, so his average depth of target is a bit lower, but he’s a speed weapon no matter what route he is running. BEST HANDS: JA’LYNN POLK, WASHINGTON Polk may not have the “best” catch percentages, but he posted solid numbers, and the way he makes it look when bringing in passes makes them more impressive. Over the last two seasons, he secured 90.3% of his catchable passes, and his contested catch percentage was 52.9%. There are receivers with better numbers in those categories, but the acrobatic ability and strength Polk brings to hauling in the football really stood out to me on tape. He has 9 ¾-inch hands and maximizes his entire catch radius.

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Draft options Duke OT/G Graham Barton Barton played left tackle for the Blue Devils, but most analysts project him to move inside to center or guard at the next level. His experience — 2,160 snaps across 30 college starts — and versatility would help him hit the ground running for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. However, given he’s ranked among the top 30 prospects on several big boards, the 6-5, 313-pound Barton might not be available when the Ravens pick at No. 30 overall. Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie If the Ravens are willing to be patient, Amegadjie could be their left tackle of the future. Although he didn’t play football until midway through high school and didn’t get a chance to continue his development after suffering a quad injury this past season, the 6-5, 323-pound Amegadjie has rare length (36 1/8-inch arms) and athleticism. If he’s available at the end of the second round, the Ravens could take the Ivy League star and mold him to be Stanley’s eventual replacement. Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher Fisher has all the tools to be a great lineman, but there’s a reason he might be available in the third round. Evaluators knock the 6-6, 310-pound tackle for his inconsistent technique and timing, though his overall profile is worth betting on. He’s only 20 years old with the potential to grow into a quality starter. One AFC executive told NFL.com that Fisher is “more naturally talented” than teammate Joe Alt, who is expected to be the first tackle drafted.

Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated