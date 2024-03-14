Report: Jadeveon Clowney to visit with the Jets

Yesterday, ESPN’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Carolina Panthers were going to host Jadeveon Clowney for a free agent visit. That visit occurred today, according to Garafolo, and Clowney is now set to visit with the New York Jets next week as well.

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney, meeting with the #Panthers this evening, is slated to visit the #Jets next week, sources say. So Clowney is currently slated to explore multiple options before making a decision on where he will play in 2024. pic.twitter.com/yqUmtwddeK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024

Clowney is evidently exploring multiple options in free agency, which won’t excite many fans who want him to re-sign with the Ravens. The door is certainly far from being closed, though, and this is Clowney likely just doing due diligence on the market.

The veteran edge rusher has routinely taken his time in deciding where to play over the past several years, often waiting until later in the offseason to sign a contract. That was the case last summer, where he didn’t sign with the Ravens until mid-August just weeks before the start of the regular season.

That acquisition proved to be a home run for the Ravens, as Clowney wound up having one of the most productive seasons of his career. He finished second on the team in sacks and was their leading pass-rusher at the edge rusher spot.

The Panthers, Jets, and some other teams can most likely offer Clowney a more lucrative contract than the Ravens will be able to. However, there is reason for optimism on a return still given how positively Clowney has spoken about his time in Baltimore.

At the NFL scouting combine a few weeks ago, Head Coach John Harbaugh said that Clowney’s agent told him this was the first year that the former No. 1 overall pick “ended the season happy.”