Ravens agree to terms on a one-year deal with QB Josh Johnson

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Josh Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Johnson, who turns 38-years-old in May, has been in professional football since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (No. 160 overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft. In that time, he’s played for seven different NFL franchises and in three leagues, playing in the defunct AAF and XFL. But his contributions to the Ravens in 2023 as a leader and voice in the locker room appear to have had an impact on the Ravens, earning him another contract.

Now, the Ravens have three quarterbacks on their roster in Lamar Jackson, Malik Cunningham and Johnson. However, Cunningham didn’t take many practice snaps as a quarterback after joining the Ravens, only doing so for a few days before participating in receiving drills and special teams reps.

With Cunningham unlikely to retain a job as a quarterback for Baltimore and Johnson being named the teams’ emergency third quarterback for the 2023 season, the backup quarterback role for the Ravens, to me, is still up-in-the-air.

Regardless, keeping Johnson doesn’t much move the needle on the field from his impact, but it’s likely the value of having a veteran like Johnson is more due to his impact in meetings and the locker room.