Ravens News 3/14: Liberating Henry

Derrick Henry In, Patrick Queen Out: Ravens Undergo Two Seismic Changes
Bo Smolka, PressBox
With so many running backs off the board in the opening hours of free agency, Henry appeared to be the Ravens’ last, best chance to upgrade the position with a proven back, as opposed to bolstering the group with a stopgap veteran or via the draft.
For all the speculation that the Ravens would shift to a high-octane passing attack under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken in 2023, the Ravens led the league in carries (541) and rushing yards per game (156.5).
Henry would appear to be ideally suited for the physical, ground-and-pound approach of head coach John Harbaugh, who loves to watch his team get the lead and then hold the lead with a punishing, clock-eating drive late in the game.
Derrick Henry’s new and improved situation with the Ravens has him set for a big year
Sam Monson, PFF
At a minimum, Baltimore’s offensive line is a complete sea change for Henry. The unit finished last season ranked fifth in the league, and even with some projected turnover (both guard spots will be new starters at the time of writing), it will be a totally different picture in front of Henry.
One of the biggest variables that dictates rushing success is box count, or simply how many defensive bodies are stacked in and around the line of scrimmage that could potentially get in the ball carrier’s way. The threat Jackson poses at all times changes the math and potentially alters run fits altogether from the defensive perspective. All of that creates more space for Henry to attack.
Over the past three years (ostensibly the period of Henry’s decline), Henry has run into an eight-plus-man box 126 times more than any other player in the NFL. He has the highest PFF rushing grade of any back on those plays and has still averaged 4.0 yards per carry, with 3.3 of that coming after contact.
Simply liberating Henry from those looks will immediately transform his box-score production and reveal the old King Henry once again, and Jackson can help achieve that or, at the very minimum, capitalize if teams refuse to adjust. Gus Edwards is a Henry-type running back, and Edwards on the field was very much an indication of Baltimore running the ball last season. He faced the sixth-most eight-plus-man boxes last season, but teams approaching things that way opens space for Jackson either as a ball carrier or in the passing game.
The Ravens now want to pass the ball more than ever before. Once the league’s most run-heavy team, they were down to fifth last season as they tried to spread the ball around more.
Derrick Henry gives Ravens a needed shot in the arm
Mike Preston, The Baltimore Sun
The Ravens needed a high-profile running back — one who would fit their system — and Henry was the best remaining option. The arrival of the newest Raven created a buzz in Baltimore, similar to the one felt around town before the Ravens lost to the Chiefs in January despite being the No. 1 seed and playing the championship game at home.
Even past his prime, he is better than former Ravens running back Gus Edwards, who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. They have similar one-cut, downhill running styles, and both are closers in the fourth quarter when their teams have the lead. But the major difference is that Henry, who has rushed for 9,502 yards in his eight-year career, can score from anywhere on the field despite his reputation as a grinder.
There are also questions about the Ravens’ offense and what impact Henry will have on a system that was torn between Jackson wanting to become more of a dynamic passer than a running threat.
After giving their running backs just six carries in the loss to Kansas City, coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens had the option of calling run or pass options at the line of scrimmage, but Jackson stayed more with the passing plays. Where exactly will Henry fit in?
Why Derrick Henry is a unique — but not overly awkward — fit in the Ravens’ offense
Jonas Shaffer & Giana Han, The Baltimore Banner
How will Henry fit in the Ravens’ rushing offense?
Over each of his first seven years with the Titans, under-center handoffs accounted for at least 70% of Henry’s carries, according to Sports Info Solutions. Last season, his under-center rate fell to a career-low 66.4% — and still Henry easily led the NFL in runs out of the look, which gives running backs a longer run-up to the line of scrimmage and can be used to more effectively sell play-action fakes.
Under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and now Todd Monken, the Jackson-led Ravens have run most, if not all, of the same concepts as Tennessee: a mix of gap and zone schemes. They’ve just rarely done so with their quarterback under center. According to TruMedia, the Ravens lined up in shotgun or pistol formations on an NFL-leading 91% of their plays over the past five years, where they could better optimize Jackson as a run threat. Their rate last season (83.8%) was a Jackson-era low — and still the fourth highest in the NFL.
First they must rebuild their offensive line, replenish their wide receiver room and get the offense back together with Jackson. Then they can figure out how wild they’d like to run.
NFL free agency, trade grades 2024: Best, worst moves
Seth Walder, ESPN
Ravens trade OT Morgan Moses to Jets
Jets get: Moses and a 2024 fourth-round pick
Ravens get: 2024 fourth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick
Jets’ grade: A
Ravens’ grade: C+
He’s 33 years old and only has one year left on his contract, but he’s cheap and — more importantly — solid at tackle. Before missing three games with a shoulder injury in 2023, Moses had played 16 or 17 games in eight consecutive seasons. Crucially, he’s a reliable pass-blocker. His 90% pass block win rate at tackle last season ranked 20th among 69 tackles. His PBWR has been between 90-91% in each of the past three seasons, too. And while his run block win rate has been slightly below average since 2017, Moses ranked in the top 15 there last season in Baltimore.
From Baltimore’s perspective, I’m surprised the Ravens couldn’t squeeze a little more value out of him if they felt like trading him, considering how weak the available tackle market is at the moment. Coach John Harbaugh did say after the season that Moses was considering shoulder surgery, so health might have been a factor. But dealing Moses means the Ravens have a lot of change coming to their offensive line, which poses real risk. Guard John Simpson already signed with the Jets, and fellow guard Kevin Zeitler is a free agent.
