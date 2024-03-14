Ravens News 3/14: Liberating Henry

Bo Smolka, PressBox

With so many running backs off the board in the opening hours of free agency, Henry appeared to be the Ravens’ last, best chance to upgrade the position with a proven back, as opposed to bolstering the group with a stopgap veteran or via the draft. For all the speculation that the Ravens would shift to a high-octane passing attack under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken in 2023, the Ravens led the league in carries (541) and rushing yards per game (156.5). Henry would appear to be ideally suited for the physical, ground-and-pound approach of head coach John Harbaugh, who loves to watch his team get the lead and then hold the lead with a punishing, clock-eating drive late in the game.

Sam Monson, PFF

At a minimum, Baltimore’s offensive line is a complete sea change for Henry. The unit finished last season ranked fifth in the league, and even with some projected turnover (both guard spots will be new starters at the time of writing), it will be a totally different picture in front of Henry. One of the biggest variables that dictates rushing success is box count, or simply how many defensive bodies are stacked in and around the line of scrimmage that could potentially get in the ball carrier’s way. The threat Jackson poses at all times changes the math and potentially alters run fits altogether from the defensive perspective. All of that creates more space for Henry to attack. Over the past three years (ostensibly the period of Henry’s decline), Henry has run into an eight-plus-man box 126 times more than any other player in the NFL. He has the highest PFF rushing grade of any back on those plays and has still averaged 4.0 yards per carry, with 3.3 of that coming after contact. Simply liberating Henry from those looks will immediately transform his box-score production and reveal the old King Henry once again, and Jackson can help achieve that or, at the very minimum, capitalize if teams refuse to adjust. Gus Edwards is a Henry-type running back, and Edwards on the field was very much an indication of Baltimore running the ball last season. He faced the sixth-most eight-plus-man boxes last season, but teams approaching things that way opens space for Jackson either as a ball carrier or in the passing game. The Ravens now want to pass the ball more than ever before. Once the league’s most run-heavy team, they were down to fifth last season as they tried to spread the ball around more.

Mike Preston, The Baltimore Sun

The Ravens needed a high-profile running back — one who would fit their system — and Henry was the best remaining option. The arrival of the newest Raven created a buzz in Baltimore, similar to the one felt around town before the Ravens lost to the Chiefs in January despite being the No. 1 seed and playing the championship game at home. Even past his prime, he is better than former Ravens running back Gus Edwards, who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. They have similar one-cut, downhill running styles, and both are closers in the fourth quarter when their teams have the lead. But the major difference is that Henry, who has rushed for 9,502 yards in his eight-year career, can score from anywhere on the field despite his reputation as a grinder. There are also questions about the Ravens’ offense and what impact Henry will have on a system that was torn between Jackson wanting to become more of a dynamic passer than a running threat. After giving their running backs just six carries in the loss to Kansas City, coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens had the option of calling run or pass options at the line of scrimmage, but Jackson stayed more with the passing plays. Where exactly will Henry fit in?

Jonas Shaffer & Giana Han, The Baltimore Banner

How will Henry fit in the Ravens’ rushing offense? Over each of his first seven years with the Titans, under-center handoffs accounted for at least 70% of Henry’s carries, according to Sports Info Solutions. Last season, his under-center rate fell to a career-low 66.4% — and still Henry easily led the NFL in runs out of the look, which gives running backs a longer run-up to the line of scrimmage and can be used to more effectively sell play-action fakes. Under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and now Todd Monken, the Jackson-led Ravens have run most, if not all, of the same concepts as Tennessee: a mix of gap and zone schemes. They’ve just rarely done so with their quarterback under center. According to TruMedia, the Ravens lined up in shotgun or pistol formations on an NFL-leading 91% of their plays over the past five years, where they could better optimize Jackson as a run threat. Their rate last season (83.8%) was a Jackson-era low — and still the fourth highest in the NFL. First they must rebuild their offensive line, replenish their wide receiver room and get the offense back together with Jackson. Then they can figure out how wild they’d like to run.

Seth Walder, ESPN