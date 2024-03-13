Ravens re-sign DL Brent Urban

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens are re-signing defensive lineman Brent Urban.

Urban, who turns 33-years-old before the 2024 season, has been a consistent defensive contributor for the Ravens since being drafted by them in the fourth round (No. 134 overall) in the 2014 NFL draft. He’s made a career of being a depth piece that can provide rotational snaps, mostly in Balitmore.

Urban started his career in Baltimore, playing four seasons. He never developed into an every-down dominant threat, seeing as injuries sidelined him in 2015 and 12017, but he finished the final year of his rookie contract by starting in all 16 games and finishing with 27 tackles, two passes defensed and a half-sack.

For the next three seasons, Urban playing on three different teams; the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. But in the twilight of his career, he returned to Baltimore and has been more effective than ever. In 2023, Urban saw an uptick in snaps and with it come production. He finished with three sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits, all single-season personal bests.

Urban’s been a boon for Baltimore not only on the field, but navigating players onto the roster and injured reserve the past two seasons with one-day cuts to stash players onto their injured reserve and re-sign once the 24-hour roster period ends.

The defensive line for Baltimore is all but solidified for the 2024 season. Returning for the Ravens is Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones and now Urban. Though they’ll need to start bringing in younger bodies, it won’t be a heavy need for the time being.