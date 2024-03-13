Ravens trade Morgan Moses to New York Jets

The Baltimore Ravens rebuild of the offensive line continues as they will reportedly trade offensive tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets.

Trade Details

Baltimore sends: OT Morgan Moses, fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall)

Baltimore receives: fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), sixth-round pick (No. 218 overall)

Along with gaining an extra pick and improving their fourth-round pick, the Ravens will gain $5.5 million in cap space. Moses was one of the possible cap casualties for Baltimore as they looked to get under the salary cap by the deadline of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. This, along with cutting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser will free up $11 million in cap space.

Moses, 33, was an excellent signing for the Ravens in 2022. He immediately solidified the right tackle position for the Ravens, an area they needed stabilized after trading the disgruntled Orlando Brown Jr. in April 2021. After two seasons in Baltimore, Moses is headed back to the Jets, whom he played for in 2021.

Moses’ consistency was heralded as he had played in 134 straight games in the NFL. But injuries in 2023 ended his streak. This, along with offseason surgery and the financial aspect ultimately culminated in the Ravens sending him to New York, where he’ll join 2023 teammate, left guard John Simpson.

The Ravens now have a hole at right tackle, but the cupboard isn’t bare. The Ravens will likely plug the hole with the mountain-sized Daniel Faalele, who rotated snaps with Moses in the back-half of the 2023 season, including the some action in the 2023 Divisional round against the Houston Texans.