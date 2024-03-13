Ronnie Stanley agrees to rework contract; will reduce $26.2 million cap hit

After months of speculation about a potential parting of ways, the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a reworked contract with former Pro Bowl and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to remain with the team and free up cap space according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The eight-year veteran was due $15 million in base salary in 2024 with a cap hit of $26.2 million and will now play for lower base pay but could surpass that figure by hitting incentives. With the new league year just hours away and the Ravens projected to be $180k over the salary cap limit, the team needed to be compliant before 4 p.m. ET.

When healthy, Stanley is one of the best players in the league at his position but injuries have limited him to just 34 of a possible 71 games, including the playoffs, since suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 of the 2020 season. He appeared in just one game the following season which came in Week 1, and 12 games in 2022 due to lingering issues. A knee sprain caused him to miss four games in 2023 and rotate with swing tackle Patrick Mekari in down the stretch.

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the team intends to “rebuild” the offensive line with expected changes to come, but this move ensures that Stanley will continue to lead the unit and be a franchise cornerstone.