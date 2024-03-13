Ravens tender ERFA Ar’Darius Washington

In a flurry of moves made Wednesday morning, hours before the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Ravens kept their only exclusive rights free agent.

This is housekeeping more than anything, but the Ravens are bringing back DB Ar'Darius Washington, their lone exclusive rights free agent. Washington played in 2 games and started one before sustaining a chest injury last year. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 13, 2024

Washington will be in Baltimore for his fourth season. After being a fringe roster guy in 2021 and 2022, Washington improved significantly in the 2023 preseason and earned the starting nickel role. In his first start, he had two passes defensed, a sack and a tackle for loss. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in the second game of the season and missed the rest of the regular season.

With safety Geno Stone and cornerback Ronald Darby signing elsewhere, and Arthur Maulet yet to return to the Ravens, there are plenty of roles for Washington to earn in the Ravens’ secondary. The Ravens will look for Washington to step up under new Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr in the coming months as they shore up their defensive roster for the 2024 season.