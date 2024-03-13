Ravens cut OLB Tyus Bowser; saves $5.5 million in cap space

After a peculiar 2023 season that never saw outside linebacker Tyus Bowser step onto the field due to a knee injury, the team has released him, multiple sources confirm.

In another move to create cap savings, the Ravens are releasing veteran OLB Tyus Bowser, according to sources. That will create about $5.5 million of cap space.

Bowser didn't play in 2023 because of knee injury and has played just nine games over. past two years. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 13, 2024

Bowser, a month from turning 29-years-old, was drafted by Baltimore in the second round (No. 47 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. Bowser started as a developmental prospect with freakish athletic traits the Ravens hoped to see flourish. After two years, then defensive line coach Joe Cullen said the time had run out on Bowser (and Tim Williams) to step up. Bowser did so, notching five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 24 tackles and returning a fumble for a 33-yard touchdown. The production from Bowser in 2019 and again in 2021 when he lead the team with seven sacks resulted in the two coming to terms on a four-year, $22 million contract at seasons end. Since then, though, Bowser’s only suited up for nine games, all being played in 2022.

There’s a shroud of mystery regarding Bowser’s absence in 2023. The team wouldn’t give much comment on why Bowser wasn’t playing. At training camp, Head Coach John Harbaugh said they expected him to work back into playing by the start of the season, as he started the season on the Non-Football Injury list.

Tyus Bowser arrives. Knee is wrapped and he’s got a limp.

Then, when he wasn’t on the field in Week 1, there was talk he’d be returning soon. Soon never arrived and Bowser never took the field. Bowser was often seen in the locker room and denied speaking with media on multiple occasions. He was on the sidelines on gamedays throwing the football with fans and also seen on his phone underneath the goalpost during pre-game.

Tyus Bowser is in attendance for pre-game, sitting underneath the goalpost. pic.twitter.com/STDPHXzhrv — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) November 16, 2023

Cutting Bowser saves the Ravens $5.5 million, which will help them get underneath the salary cap by 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins.

Now, the Ravens have four outside linebackers from the 2023 season on the roster, but neither of them being the greatest contributors from the previous season. Both veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are unrestricted free agents. They do have Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and the re-signed Malik Harrison for 2024.