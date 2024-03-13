Ravens players react to Patrick Queen and Geno Stone signing with AFC North rivals

As expected, the first two unofficial days of free agency, known as the NFL’s legal tampering period, saw a number of the Baltimore Ravens’ 23 unrestricted free agents agree to terms with other teams.

While the majority of the deals were celebrated by their soon-to-be former teammates and even retired players who suited up for the franchise, there were two that aren’t going over as well and have been met with playfully disgusted congratulations as safety Geno Stone and linebacker Patrick Queen will both be signing with different AFC North teams.

Wish nun but heathy an winless seasons https://t.co/pdbSDfXwG8 — Isaiah Likely (@DaGorilla4) March 12, 2024

On Monday, Stone agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $15 million to join the Cincinnati Bengals.

His former quarterback took a page out of retired NFL running back Tiki Barber’s playbook and jokingly quote posted “Your Dead to us, Your Dead to me!!”

Stone was a good sport about it and posted a meme of rapper 50 Cent in response.

His fellow safety and former running mate in the backend, Kyle Hamilton continued to kill it when it came to memes with his tasteful selection singer/actor Tyrese Gibson crying congratulations.

Ravens three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey also felt some type away about his boy Chico joining the opposition but was still congratulatory nonetheless.

My guy joined the opps. Still my guy congrats Brodie..! https://t.co/OQkC8wlPtR — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 11, 2024

Queen’s market was quiet on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, but after many pundits predicted he might follow former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Pacific Northwest to join the Seattle Seahawks, he did the unimaginable.

The 2023 Pro Bowler and second team All-Pro agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a three-year deal worth up to $41 million, and sent Ravens twitter into quite the tizzy, starting with Jackson quoting Barber for the second day in a row.

Retired Raven and Super Bowl champion turned radio host, Qadry Ismail, used a much more disgusted meme to express his reaction.

Hamilton came through with a perfect encapsulation yet again by using the popular Vince McMahon ‘cut the camera’ meme.

Humphrey shared this latest development actually caused him physical anguish while on vacation.

“The combination of this high altitude atmosphere I’m in and what PQ just did has my chest hurting,” Humphrey stated in a follow-up post.

Being the always playful antagonist that he showed he can and will be on social media, Queen responded with an apt meme of Heath Ledger’s Joker from ‘The Dark Knight.’

Perhaps the best reaction of them all was Ravens four-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard who was sad to see his former teammate go but is also extremely excited to go up against him twice a year while blocking for his newest teammate, four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry who agreed to terms to come to Charm City on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million on Tuesday.