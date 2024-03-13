Ravens News 3/13: Star Laden

Jonas Shaffer, The Baltimore Banner

Madubuike’s deal was the third in 14 months that the Ravens paid record money to finalize: $75.5 million guaranteed at signing, briefly the record for defensive tackles. In May, the Ravens signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year extension that made him — again, briefly — the NFL’s highest-paid player ($52 million annually). In January 2023, Roquan Smith became the league’s highest-paid off-ball linebacker with a five-year, $100 million contract. Consider: In 2022 and 2023, the Ravens’ five biggest cap hits accounted for about a third of their cap space, according to Spotrac. This offseason, unless the deals for left tackle Ronnie Stanley or cornerback Marlon Humphrey are reworked, 45.7% of the Ravens’ cap would be tied up in five players. In 2025, the top five would account for about 49.6% of a projected $273.3 million cap. In 2026, with a $292.4 million cap, a projected 56.4% The Ravens’ own championship aspirations could come to rest on those two demographics: the well-paid stars and the overachieving youngsters. As the back-loaded deals of players like Jackson land on the cap, second or third contracts for middle-class veterans like right tackle Morgan Moses and fullback Patrick Ricard could become vanishingly rare.

How he fits The Ravens have been the best running team in football since the dynamic Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback at the midpoint of the 2018 season. In Jackson’s five full seasons as the starter, the Ravens have led the league in rushing three times and finished second and third in the other two. Yet, they’ve relied largely on Jackson and an unheralded group of running backs. Mark Ingram (2019) is the only Ravens 1,000-yard running back in Jackson’s five seasons as a starter. Outlook Given their cap situation and the quality of their free-agent class, the Ravens knew they were going to lose a lot of key guys this offseason. In the first 24 hours of the negotiation window, they lost six players. Their only move was re-signing part-time starting linebacker and core special-teamer Malik Harrison. Henry stops the bleeding in a lot of ways. The Ravens can cross off running back from their list of needs. Baltimore now knows that it’ll have a feared running attack in 2024. Now, DeCosta, with little cap space at his disposal, has to figure out a way to fill the team’s myriad other needs, starting with solidifying the offensive line and adding an edge rusher.

RB Derrick Henry agrees to sign with the Ravens The obvious fit in free agency has happened. Future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry agreed to a two-year, $16 milliondeal with the Baltimore Ravens. The contract could be worth up to $20 million with incentives. Henry, 30, played eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, including five years of more than 1,000 rushing yards. His best season came in 2020, when he eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark while being named a first-team All-Pro. In Baltimore, Henry will take over the lead-back role with Gus Edwards having agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Grade: A

