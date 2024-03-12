Report: Tyler Ott to sign with the Commanders

Another free agent special teams ace for the Baltimore Ravens from last season has found a new home. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, veteran long snapper Tyler Ott will be signing a three-year deal to join the Washington Commanders.

Long snapper news: The #Commanders are signing Tyler Ott to a three-year deal, per source. A reunion with new coordinator Larry Izzo, who coached him in Seattle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

Ott was quietly one of the best under-the-radar late summer signings that Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta made in 2023. He spent last season in Charm City filling in for 2022 Second-Team All-Pro Nick Moore, who suffered a torn Achilles just before training camp. The 32-year-old appeared in every game, recording a career-high four total tackles including three solos. He helped future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker and 2022 fourth-rounder Jordan Stout have standout seasons.

A former Pro Bowler himself, Ott will be reunited with Larry Izzo — his former special teams coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks. Izzo is now serving in the same role with the Commanders.

The Ravens signed Moore to a two-year deal worth $2.4 million last March ahead of free agency and he is expected to be their starter once again in 2024.