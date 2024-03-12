Staff Reactions: Ravens to sign RB Derrick Henry

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal. Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff regarding the news.

Dread it, run from it... Destiny arrives all the same. And now, it’s here. Or should I say... King Henry is.

This has always been the match. Henry’s always felt a Raven. And now, he’s going to be in the black and purple getting carries from Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens were patient amid the wild Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period. While just about every running back had agreed to terms with a new club, the Ravens remained poised with their target. In the end, they get Henry at an $8-10 million AAV, depending upon his incentives. And if Henry’s hitting those incentives, it’s because he’s delivering, which is a boon for Baltimore.

The money is a bit high for a 30-year-old back but Henry’s proved the exception to the rule. So, I’m not expecting a drop off, or a large one, anyways. This is a great signing for Baltimore and I’m looking forward to watching Henry steamroll the AFC North in due time. — Kyle Phoenix

It is difficult to see the value in paying up for a 30 year old back with over 2,000 career carries. Baltimore’s rushing attack has been elite since Lamar Jackson was inserted as a starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season, regardless of running back personnel.

For context, Derrick Henry has averaged 4.7 yards per carry over his career compared to 4.3 yards per carry for well past-their-primes Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray combined for the Ravens in 2021, behind an injured and porous offensive line. At 15 carries per game, the difference between a top tier running back and replacement level back is approximately 10 rushing yards per game in a Lamar Jackson backfield. Furthermore, it is unlikely a factor back will change how defenses gameplan against the Ravens since they already deploy tactics to counter their dominant rushing attack. And the common thread in each of the Lamar’s postseason losses has been the Ravens inability to spread the field and take advantage of stacked box counts with an effective deep perimeter passing attack.

Passing offense and the ability to execute come-from-behind victories through the air has been a requirement for many NFL champions, John Harbaugh’s only Super Bowl team included. Morevoer, going cheap at running back has been a crucial piece of the roster building puzzle for every champion since 2015.

Baltimore’s built in rushing offense efficiency with Lamar in the backfield made the Ravens better positioned to take advantage of the proven replaceability of the running back position than arguably any other team in the league. For these reasons, accepting the opportunity cost associated with handing out a top-10 running back contract could derail the Ravens Super Bowl aspirations in the near future. Prioritizing a three-down player at an extremely injury prone position; with prominent needs remaining at offensive tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher and cornerback; is a perplexing strategic decision all the way around.

—Vasilis Lericos

When there’s smoke, there’s fire. This move felt like an inevitability. The Ravens were on cusp of trading for Henry last season and have been linked to him ever since. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta didn’t back up the Brinks truck in this signing, but $16+ million for a 30-year-old running back is no small price.

Pairing arguably the league’s most dominant running back with Lamar Jackson, however, is a worthwhile experiment. Henry should be a seamless fit in Baltimore and is the most accomplished talent they’ve had at the position in quite some time. The “king” has thus far avoided any significant drop-off in performance despite high mileage over the past eight years. If he can give the Ravens a new dimension offensively, and specifically help propel them in the postseason, then this acquisition will be a success. — Frank Platko

I absolutely love this addition for the Ravens; they and Henry are a match made in heaven.

The two-time league rushing champion and four-time Pro Bowl is everything they need and more at the position especially after losing Gus Edwards to the Los Angeles Chargers and considering J.K. Dobbins’ checkered injury history. He has been the model of durability and consistency high level over the past six years, recording double-digit touchdowns in each of them and rushing for over 1,000 yards in five of the last six seasons.

Henry was born to be a Ravens with his hard-nosed and physical running style and I’m perfectly fine with the value of the contract that averages $8 million with only $9 million fully guaranteed which means he will earn more if he produces more. This is the best running back addition for the Ravens since they added Mark Ingram in the 2019 offseason and pairing him with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson gives them an unrivaled backfield tandem that will only get more dangerous when Keaton Mitchell recovers from his injury. — Joshua Reed

On the surface, this is a great and fun move. A star running back to pair with Lamar Jackson. A guy who can break a big one at a moments notice, doing a little bit of catching behind the line of scrimmage, work screens, and pass block adequately. He’s put up 1500 yards in back to back seasons and at least 1000 in five of his last six.

But the money is nothing to scoff at $8M a year. And Henry is hitting that magic number of 30 years old for a running back. The Ravens saw it with Mark Ingram, who went for a 1000 yards at age 29 in 2019 and then looked unusable at age 30 in 2020. Henry also has a lot of tread on the tires. That makes this signing high risk, high reward. — Zach Canter

