Report: Ravens to sign RB Derrick Henry

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens have signed running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal includes $9 million in fully guaranteed money in the first year and has incentives to make the deal a total of $20 million.

The Ravens, after failing to reach a trade with the Tennessee Titans during the 2023 trade deadline, now get their target on the open market on a deal far more affordable. Henry was one of the last running backs to come off the board after a wild day one of legal tampering saw just about every running back go elsewhere.

The addition of Henry has long since been an ideal match. Putting Henry on the No. 1 rushing offense always made sense and pairing him with Lamar Jackson seems wildly unfair for defenses everywhere.

Henry brings to the Ravens one of the best resumes in football, with 9,502 rushing yards, 90 rushing touchdowns and accolades including four-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL rushing yards leader, two-time NFL rushing touchdown’s leader and 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.

The Ravens were patient, and got their man at a fair deal that will only raise higher if Henry shows out like expected.