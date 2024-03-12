Report: Patrick Queen to sign with the Steelers

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. At least, that might be linebacker Patrick Queen’s feelings as he is reportedly signing a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Queen, in his eight games as a Raven against the Steelers was 1-7. Maybe he got tired of being on the losing side of the rivalry?

Okay, not really, the Steelers just ponied up a solid $13.66 million deal in average annual value (AAV).

Queen signing with the Ravens marks the second first-round pick of the Eric DeCosta draft regime to not sign a second contract with the Ravens. The first being wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who was secretly traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2022 NFL draft.

The loss of Queen was an expected one, but one that hurts nonetheless. Queen exemplified the hard work and determination of a Ravens’ linebacker. He didn’t make excuses, he took his lumps and didn’t shy away from criticism. He also repeatedly evolved his game, which hit a new level after the Ravens traded for linebacker Roquan Smith. The pairing of Queen and Smith turned into arguably the best inside linebacker duo over the last 1.5 seasons.

In all, Queen played four seasons with the Ravens and started in all 67 games. In 2023, he finished as a second team All-Pro inside linebacker and earned his first Pro Bowl. He dominated the stat sheet with 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed and an interception.

He’ll remain in the familiar AFC North, but now in the black and yellow. He’s the second Ravens’ defender to join a rival, after Geno Stone signed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.