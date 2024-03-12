Ravens News 3/12: Retaining Depth

“I’m hungry. I’m ready to get back to work again,” Madubuike said. “I’ve been working out as you all can see a little bit.” Madubuike said his breakout 2023 season took root last January. Immediately after the painful Wild-Card playoff loss in Cincinnati, Madubuike hugged now Ravens Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr and the coach told him he could envision an All-Pro fourth season. “At that moment, I knew, ‘I’m going to take a month off, and I’m going to literally work my butt off to be one of the best in the league,’” Madubuike said. “With hard work and faith and consistency, your dreams can come true. I’m a living testimony of that.” The Ravens not only signed Madubuike to such a big deal because of what he’s done, but because of what they envision he will ultimately become. Just 26 years old, Madubuike and the Ravens know he’s capable of more. “They think I’m just a one-hit wonder. Nah, I’ve put in this work for years. I see that as a little disrespectful,” Madubuike said on The Lounge podcast. “It’s not for you to know, it’s for you to find out. “It’s better to be the top dog. They’re going to be scheming and planning to stop me. If you don’t come with your best for four quarters, you’re going to be embarrassed. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to embarrass them.”

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

What will happen with their offensive line? Starting guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson are free agents and there are age, injury and salary considerations when it comes to tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses. In other words, solidifying the offensive line is the team’s top priority. Given the statuses of the aforementioned group, the Ravens likely need to add at least two starting-caliber linemen this offseason, which means there’s a good chance one or both could come via free agency. If the Ravens can get Stanley to take a pay cut, that would help. So does a relatively deep free-agent class. One option at guard could be Damien Lewis, a 332-pound, 26-year-old 2020 third-round pick of the Seahawks who has played both guard spots in his career, has performed well in Seattle’s zone running scheme and improved his pass blocking. He was also a draft target of the Ravens that year and is projected to get a four-year, $38 million deal, making him a potentially viable option. A cheaper choice could be veteran Jon Feliciano, who spent this season with the San Francisco 49ers. The 32-year-old is projected to get a one-year deal for $2 million.

Giana Han, The Baltimore Banner

Stocking staples (keeping valuable depth players) OLB Malik Harrison: With Clowney and Van Noy’s career resurgences, Harrison’s success this season was quiet. He was lower in the outside linebacker rotation, and he ended the season with an injury that kept him off the field. But, when he was in, he played well. He’s young and has room for growth, especially under outside linebackers coach Chuck Clark’s tutelage. There’s a chance other teams don’t see his potential the way the Ravens do, keeping cost low. CB Ronald Darby: Coming off an injury, Darby got better as his health returned. That means he could continue to improve, and the Ravens could get a bargain out of signing the depth defensive back. Darby played a key role in keeping the Ravens’ impressive pass coverage solid through injuries. With Marlon Humphrey out, Darby was part of the rotation that filled in. And, when Kyle Hamilton was injured, Darby’s role grew as Arthur Maulet shifted to nickel. CB Arthur Maulet: Like Darby, Maulet was a valuable depth player, and their play was a huge reason the Ravens were successful. They slid right into the lineup when called upon, and Maulet helped at multiple positions. In addition to holding up in pass coverage, Maulet joined the rush and recorded two sacks. The Ravens have to sign someone to fill out their depth, so why not a guy they already knows fits in? LB Del’Shawn Phillips: Playing behind two inside linebackers who never take a break, Phillips had little opportunity to show off his skills. But, in the one real opportunity he got, the season finale, Phillips looked good. Beyond that, Phillips was one of the most important special teams players. For a unit that took a while to find its footing, consistency among its biggest role players could be key heading into next season.

Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

7. EDGE Shaquil Barrett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) The two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler is again a free agent, although he turns 32 in November. Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks back in 2019, and registered 10 sacks in 2021. Last season, coming off a torn Achilles, he recorded 52 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. Landing spots: Ravens, Eagles, Broncos

Brad Spielberger, PFF