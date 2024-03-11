Report: John Simpson to sign with the Jets

According to reports, Baltimore Ravens free agent left guard John Simpson has agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a two-year deal worth up to $18 million. Simpson will be 27-years-old when the 2024 season begins.

The Ravens brought in Simpson during the 2022 season as a veteran exception. last season to shore up their offensive line. He remained with the team in 2023 and eventually won the starting guard after competing against rookie offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. According to Harbaugh, Simpson didn’t just win the role back in camp.

“[Simpson] definitely seized the job,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “I was just proud of him, and I thought he just came to work every day and kept it simple. [He] made it about being the best player he could be day in and day out. He took coaching really well, and obviously, he’s a very talented player.”

Simpson was a reliable and consistent protector in his time as a Raven, starting in all 17 regular season games and both playoff games. In all, he played 1,118 snaps in 2023 and according to Pro Football Focus allowed only one sack in that time. The lone glaring flaw in his game from 2023 were his penalties, where he was flagged 13 times in the regular season and post-season, most among offense guards and third among all offensive linemen.

With Simpson gone, the Ravens will now be searching for a new starter at left guard. However, they won’t be scrambling in free agency, as their depth includes Aumavae-Laulu, Patrick Mekari and Andrew Vorhees.