Report: Ronald Darby to sign with the Jaguars

A Baltimore Ravens free agent cornerback is on the move as veteran Ronald Darby is expected to sign a two-year, $10 deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Darby, 30, was a big-time addition for the Ravens in 2023, coming on the heels of cornerback Marlon Humphrey undergoing foot surgery midway through training camp.

In his time with the Ravens, Darby was an effective defender who eventually moved into a starting role (seven games), and finished the season ranked the No. 53 cornerback by PFFs coverage grade (71.7), which ranked No. 1 among Ravens cornerbacks.

Darby sees a nice pay increase after his time in Baltimore. He signed with the team on a one-year, $3.2 million deal in 2023, and now inks a $5 million AAV deal for the next two seasons.

Darby was one of the few free agents the Ravens had a realistic chance of re-signing. Now, the Ravens will have to consider re-signing Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet or Kevon Seymour if they hope to bring back one of their own instead of pursue outside options.