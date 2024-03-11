Rumor: Ravens and Derrick Henry ‘have been in contact’

According to 247sports’ Brad Stainbrook, the Baltimore Ravens and running back Derrick Henry have been in contact during the NFL’s legal tampering.

Source: Baltimore Ravens and Derrick Henry have been in contact today. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 11, 2024

It comes as no surprise the Ravens are in discussions with Henry. According to reports, the Ravens attempted to trade for the running back during the 2023 trade deadline. They’re familiar with him and clearly liked him enough to try and trade for him.

Just about every pundit and outlet have been in support of the Ravens adding Henry. The most recent being The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak on their podcast, Extra Point Taken.

“I’m picturing a scenario where we have one of these Lamar Jackson runs around for nine seconds, one where they put the clock on the replay and he guns one downfield to Zay Flowers [for] 43 yards and then they go hurry-up and it’s, ‘Alright, you’re tired now? Here’s Derrick Henry. Tackle him. We’re at the eight-yard line.’ He’s going to run in for a touchdown. I think that, certainly, would be a lot of fun,” Kapadia said.

“The thing that Lamar does, when Lamar’s present in the backfield and he puts the ball in the belly of the back and freezes you there with that mesh-point, is that he makes their linebackers sit back on their heels. Unless you are calling plays specifically to get an extra body in the box and muddy the picture, your backers just kind of have to [pause] and read it out,” Solak said. “If Lamar freezes backers and make them inert and Derrick Henry has a full head of steam, a steam-engine train coming at you? That’s a very perfect pairing. That’s an ideal world for Henry to be in. ‘Oh, linebackers don’t get to generate any momentum when they come into contact with me? They’re just stuck at the second level?’ That’s nasty stuff.”