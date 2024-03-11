Report: Devin Duvernay to sign with the Jaguars

A third Raven is on the move in the last hour as wide receiver and special teams returner Devin Duvernay is expected to sign a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Duvernay, 28, played four season with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted by the team in the third round (No. 92 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. In that time, he made a name for himself as a returner, earning two Pro Bowls (2021, 2022) and first team All-Pro in 2021.

As a receiver, Duvernay always appeared more capable than what resulted on the field. His best season he produced 407 yards and three touchdowns. In 2023, Duvernay’s role with the Ravens shifted almost entirely to return roles. The Ravens added wide receivers Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, relegating him to special teams and finishing the season with only four catches for 18 yards.

As a returner, Duvernay delivered nearly the same amount of career return yards (886) as he did receiving yards (898).

With the de-emphasis on returns over the last couple seasons, it could be considered a bold signing that’s banking on Duvernay flourish as a receiver. Which makes sense, seeing as the deal has offensive incentives that could turn his $8.5 million deal into $12.5 million.

The size of Duvernay’s deal could help to benefit the Ravens, as it’s on the edge of earning the team a seventh-round compensatory pick. If nothing else, the Ravens could gain the advantage of signing a player that only cancels out the comp pick if it’s enough to warrant one.