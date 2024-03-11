Report: Gus Edwards to sign with the Chargers

The running back market continues to thin by the hour as Gus Edwards has reportedly agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year deal.

The move to Los Angeles will reunite Edwards with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and be under the tutelage of his second Harbaugh, with Jim Harbaugh as his head coach.

Edwards, a month shy of turning 29-years-old, played five seasons with the Ravens, where he totaled 3,395 yards (4.9 YPC) and 26 touchdowns. His physical running style blended perfectly with the speedy nature of quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the two helped pave the way for the Ravens’ best rushing offense in NFL history in 2019. The Chargers hope the Gus Bus hasn’t run out of gas as he is three years removed from the season-ending injury, which robbed him of his 2021 campaign.

The Ravens had said they’d hoped to get Edwards back, as they’ve always appreciated his play and work ethic since bringing him on as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

It won’t be too long until the Ravens will have to tackle Edwards as the Ravens will face the Chargers in Los Angeles in 2024.

With Edwards signing elsewhere, the Ravens options, if they want to add a running back in free agency, are dwindling. Though there are still solid options, it’s starting to deteriorate to “Derrick Henry or bust.”