Running backs rapidly fly off the board on Day 1 of legal tampering

Update: Since publishing, more running backs have been signed. The article has since been updated.

The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to running backs all offseason, due in part of their own volition. But hours into the legal tampering period of NFL free agency, many they have been reportedly interested in are agreeing to terms elsewhere.

According to reports, four running backs are headed to new teams.

While most of the top tier running backs have landed elsewhere, there are still a good number of names still available for the Ravens.

Derrick Henry

Austin Ekeler

Nyheim Hines

Gus Edwards

Devin Singletary

D’Onta Foreman

Boston Scott

J.K. Dobbins

Aaron Jones

Of course, the top name that’s been linked to Baltimore all offseason has been Henry, who the Ravens were reportedly pursuing at the trade deadline with the Titans at the trade deadline of the 2023 season. Many have seen this as a perfect pairing for both sides, as Henry’s ability would be joining the Ravens’ No. 1 rushing attack of 2023.

The market for running backs doesn’t appear to be down, either. Swift earned a respectable $8 million AAV deal while Barkley secured $12.58 million AAV.

If the Ravens want to pursue Henry, it may cost them upwards of $9-10 million. And as of now, the Ravens haven’t announced any cuts or moves to improve their cap situation, currently sitting at -$180k, according to overthecap.com.

If they look to add a free agent running back on a cheaper deal, there’s a possibility they remain in-house, re-signing Edwards, who last season doubled his career touchdowns after putting up 13 in 2023 and totaling 810 rushing yards.

Running back Gus Edwards expected to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.