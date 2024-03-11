AFC North news: Steelers sign QB Russell Wilson to one-year deal

After his dramatic two-year stint with the Denver Broncos came to an official close last week, recently-released quarterback Russell Wilson has found a new home. The nine-time Pro Bowler is now set to sign a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the Baltimore Ravens could have to face another new signal-caller next season.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and… pic.twitter.com/eqQC8w0tIK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Wilson visited with the Steelers and New York Giants a few days ago shortly after being cut by the Broncos. Because Denver still owes him a substantial salary in 2024, Wilson was free to sign a team-friendly contract with any potential suitors. The Steelers, evidently, were at the top of that list.

This move comes just hours after the Broncos traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, so Wilson is now the second ex-Denver player to join the AFC North early in the offseason. Wilson joins a talented group of quarterbacks in the division headlined by Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson.

The only returning quarterback under contract for the Steelers is Kenny Pickett, as Mason Rudolph is set to be an unrestricted free agent. The Steelers’ brain trust has previously been adamant about their confidence in Pickett as the team’s quarterback, but this acquisition of Wilson suggests they may not feel entirely comfortable.

In 24 career starts through two seasons thus far, Pickett has a 14-10 record with 13 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 4,474 passing yards, 6.3 yards per attempt, and a quarterback rating of 78.8. The former 2021 first-round pick’s performance has left much to be desired.

Wilson, meanwhile, is entering his 13th career season with an accomplished resume. He’s made the Pro Bowl nine times, won the Super Bowl in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks, earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2019, and had separate seasons of leading the league in passer rating and passing touchdowns.

The former 2012 third-round pick quietly threw for 26 touchdowns last season to just eight interceptions in 15 games, adding over 3,000 passing yards and a 98.0 quarterback rating. Wilson was benched late in the season as his relationship with Broncos’ Head Coach Sean Payton and the front office began to deteriorate.

While his statistics were adequate in 2023, Wilson’s play has undoubtedly dipped in recent seasons and he’s a few years removed from his prime in Seattle. He’s no longer the same dynamic athlete nor MVP-caliber quarterback he once was for multiple seasons.

Nevertheless, the addition of Wilson adds a new wrinkle to the division and could give the Steelers more stability at the quarterback position.