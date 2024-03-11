Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Ravens target versatile offensive lineman in 1st-round

In the latest rounds of mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens putting an emphasis on finding their left tackle or right tackle the future as well as reinforcing their edge rush and wide receiver depth in the first round. The most commonly projected prospects were a versatile lineman from the ACC and one of the best right tackles in the entire class..

The latest mock drafts pertaining to the Ravens:

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler [March 5]

No. 33 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (trade back) “The Ravens moved back three spots and still got the player they would have targeted at 30. With his youth, size and versatility, Suamataia checks several boxes that general manager Eric DeCosta values in early picks. The BYU product offers experience and upside at both left and right tackle.”

ESPN’s Jordan Reid [March 5]

No. 30 — Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU Even after drafting Zay Flowers in the first round last April, I believe the Ravens could select another receiver on Day 1 in 2024. Thomas is at his best on vertical routes, as he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and saw 10 of his FBS-leading 17 touchdowns receptions come on go patterns last season. So at 6-3 and 209 pounds, Thomas could give Lamar Jackson a downfield target to stretch the defense. Baltimore still lacks a dependable second option at WR, but a group that includes Flowers, Thomas and tight end Mark Andrews could be potent. No. 62 — Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State Both starting guards — Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson — are set to become free agents. Beebe fits the profile of typical Ravens interior blockers as a wide-bodied blocker matched perfectly to a gap running scheme.

USA Today’s Nate Davis [March 4]

No. 30 — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia A right tackle who already knows OC Todd Monken’s playbook. Mims’ 87-inch wingspan and 6-8, 340-pound frame help him block out the sun.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly [March 4]

No. 30 — Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Ronnie Stanley turns 30 in a couple of weeks, and Morgan Moses is 33. It’s time for Baltimore to bolster the trenches. Suamataia is long, extremely athletic, and versatile, capable of playing on either side of the line. The former BYU standout is smooth in his pass set, uses his hands well, and is just 21 years old.

NFL.com’s Charles Davis [March 6]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Not sure anyone took better advantage of his final season in college than this versatile defensive lineman, who can provide pressure off the edge or from the interior. The Ravens might also want to help reigning MVP Lamar Jackson with another WR.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald and Nate Tice [March 8]

No. 30 — Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State Verse tore up the combine and the Ravens gain from this semi-fall in the draft (doesn’t that always seem to happen?). Verse’s game is all about strength; he is good against the run and does a great job of pushing the pocket and offensive linemen into the laps of quarterbacks. While I wouldn’t want him as the ace of my pass rush, dropping him onto a Ravens team that values the quantity of their pass rushers is a great fit for his skills.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [March 6]

No. 30 — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He’s the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson [March 6]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OT, Duke Graham Barton played left tackle his final three seasons at Duke, and he was the anchor of that unit, but his NFL future will be inside, either at guard or center. And with both of Baltimore’s guards set to hit free agency, Barton makes sense here.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [March 8]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Baltimore makes a splash free agent signing in Saquon Barkley, so that means the budget gets tighter in other areas. The selection of Darius Robinson helps replace Jadeveon Clowney, who may no longer fit the team’s plans.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole [March 6]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma One of the better offensive tackles in this class falls right into the Ravens lap. Ronnie Stanley and/or Morgan Moses could be cap casualties this offseason, so Tyler Guyton makes a ton of sense.

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson [March 7]

No. 30 — Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan Freak athlete, and defensive line is a position of need for the Ravens with their impending free agents.

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer [March 8]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona The Ravens need to think about replacing fading Ronnie Stanley soon, as his contract has a near-future out. Morgan continued to impress with his athleticism during workouts, showing he can maximize impact for his size.

Sharp Football Analysis’ Brendan Donahue [March 5]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OG, Duke With pending free agents at both left and right guard and their right tackle entering the final year of his contract, Barton would be a great fit with his flexibility along the line. He said he is prepared to play all five spots depending on whatever the team needs.

Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman [March 10]

No. 30 — Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas Mitchell has elite physical tools at 6-foot-2 with a sub-4.4 40-yard dash. After a breakout season for the Longhorns in which he caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, he could be the perfect replacement for Odell Beckham Jr.

USA Today’s Jordy McElroy [March 8]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OG, Duke The Ravens continue to build an offensive wall by taking Duke’s Graham Barton late in the first round. Reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson spearheads a run-heavy scheme in Baltimore that’s dependent on elite offensive line play for success.

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department [March 5]

No. 30 — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Age and injuries have taken their toll on the Baltimore Ravens offensive line over the last few years. Thus, it’s time for the organization to take advantage of what’s considered the best offensive tackle class in recent memory, with the selection of Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton. “The Ravens are getting old across their offensive line, particularly on their right side,” Thorn said. “Right tackle Morgan Moses is still a solid starter and could be an excellent bridge player for Guyton to learn behind in part of or all of the 2024 season, allowing him to ease into a starting job, which will be necessary given his inexperience and rawness. “In typical Baltimore fashion, this would be a bet on premier size (6’8”, 322 lbs), athletic ability and a naturally strong player. Guyton is more green than the Ravens typically prefer in the first round, but an established offensive line room and culture could provide a massive payoff within his rookie contract. That’s exactly the sort of environment Baltimore provides.” To elaborate fuller on the age factor, Moses just turned 33, while right guard Kevin Zeitler is about to turn 34 (and he’s a pending free agent).

Sports Illustrated’s Luke Easterling [March 7]