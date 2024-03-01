Ravens News 3/1: DL Standouts

Brian Wacker, The Baltimore Sun

Last season, the Ravens led the NFL in rushing, with their 2,661 yards on the ground 262 more than the next closest team, the Chicago Bears. They were pretty good when it came to protecting Lamar Jackson, too, with the offensive line allowing just 160 pressures of their $260 million quarterback, the fifth-fewest in the league during the regular season. But replicating that kind of success in 2024 will perhaps be the Ravens’ biggest challenge. Cutting both Stanley and Moses would be a boost to the salary cap-strapped Ravens, saving them roughly $15 million, but it also seems unlikely they would jettison both when they’re probably not bringing back at least one of their starting guards, too. Baltimore’s first pick in April’s draft won’t come until No. 30 overall, but NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he has at least 10 offensive linemen among his first tier. “Tyler Guyton and Mims as these two big freaks, like just big physical, athletic kind of rare guys,” he said. “They’re a little bit raw, but there’s a huge upside there. If one of those guys were to fall to them, I think that would be a home run pick.”

“Not a lot of guys get the opportunity to ‘redshirt’ as a rookie. There’s a lot of benefits to it,” Vorhees said. “I think it will definitely have a huge, huge positive impact on my career. “I feel like I was able to take a deep dive into football and really understand this offense, understand what it’s like to be a pro by following guys like Patrick Ricard and Kevin Zeitler around – guys you want to model your career after.” “I’m stronger than ever,” he said. “It’s just scratching days off on the calendar getting ready for OTAs.” Vorhees was an AP first-team All American and Morris Trophy winner (top offensive and defensive lineman in the Pac-12) in his final season at USC. His tape tells the story of a physical, polished blocker that could certainly be part of Baltimore’s offensive line solution.

Mason Cameron, PFF

16. MICHAEL PIERCE, BALTIMORE RAVENS: 80.1 Pierce earned the fifth-highest run-defense grade (77.9) at the position. The veteran tackle produced 26 run stops on over 240 run-defense snaps, good for a 10.8% run-stop rate, placing him in the 91st percentile among interior defenders. 19. JUSTIN MADUBUIKE, BALTIMORE RAVENS: 77.4 Madubuike finished rushes at a high clip, amassing 34 knockdowns over the year. He recorded 15 sacks, 19 hits and 43 hurries across 575 pass-rush snaps in 2023.

Giana Han, The Baltimore Banner

Defensive end Chop Robinson, who played with Jacobs at Penn State and also grew up in Maryland, said the Ravens stand out for the speed they play with. Robinson is projected by many outlets to go before the Ravens pick at No. 30, but he said it would be awesome to be close to home and to get to play with Oweh. Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson has been projected as the Ravens’ first pick in several mock drafts, and he said he loves the way the Ravens play: “They run and they hit, and that’s just my mindset.” Jaylen Harrell has a more intimate knowledge of the Ravens defense. He played edge for Michigan, where he worked with Mike Macdonald, the Ravens’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons (he’s now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks). He watched the Ravens more closely the first season Macdonald was there and drew inspiration from Matthew Judon. He said the Ravens do a good job of putting their players in position to succeed.

Eric Edholm & Gennaro Filice, NFL.com