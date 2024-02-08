Former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald loses Asst. Coach of the Year to Browns DC Jim Schwartz

After leading the NFL’s best defense, former Ravens Defensive Coordinator turned Seattle Seahawks head coach will not earn any personal hardware from the Associated Press and the NFL for his efforts. Instead, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be doing so, as he wins Assistant Coach of the Year, and apparently it wasn’t close?

AP ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

1st place: 5 points

2nd place: 3 points

3rd place: 1 point

Jim Schwartz 25-10-5 = 160

Mike MacDonald 11-11-6 = 94

Ben Johnson 6-10-5 = 65

Bobby Slowik 4-7-12 = 53

Todd Monken 3-8-7 = 46

Steve Spagnuolo 1-3-2 = 16

It’s rather bizarre to see Macdonald not win this award. Honestly, I had this one as more a shoe-in than Lamar Jackson for MVP. After all, his defense led in major defensive categories, including sacks, takeaways and points allowed per game.

They were also the No. 1 defense by DVOA. You’d think the team with the greatest amount of production and highest rankings would earn the accolades?

Instead, the Browns and Schwartz, which to their credit were respectable as a defense, ranking No. 2 in DVOA behind the Ravens whilst boasting the No. 28 offense, will be coveting their first of possibly many awards for Cleveland. After all, defensive end Myles Garrett is up for Defensive Player of the Year and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski is up for Coach of the Year.