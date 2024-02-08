Ravens WR Zay Flowers being investigated for alleged domestic assault

According to The Baltimore Banner’s Justin Fenton, Tim Prudente and Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is under investigation by Baltimore County Police for alleged domestic assault.

According to The Baltimore Banner, the investigation includes a police department in Acton, Massachusetts, where the department acknowledged a domestic violence incident report related to an incident in Baltimore County last month and involving Flowers. However, Acton police did not release the report. According to Acton Police, the cited laws which keep confidential communications between victims and police in such mater of domestic violence or sexual assault.

Baltimore County Police acknowledged the department had been notified of an alleged assault in the Owings Mills area on January 21, which would be the day after the Ravens’ Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

As of now, Flowers has not been charged with a crime. Neither a Ravens team spokesperson nor Flowers’ agent Zac Hiller have commented.

Acton, Massachusetts, is located 24 miles from Boston College, where Flowers attended college last season. It is also the hometown of Flowers’ girlfriend, who may be the alleged victim in the case.