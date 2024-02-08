Lamar Jackson wins 2023 League MVP; one first-place vote shy of winning unanimous MVP twice

Lamar Jackson has done it again.

Four years after becoming the second-ever unanimous NFL league MVP and the immediate season after signing his monster contract extension, Jackson hoists his second MVP award for his production in the 2023 season. He was one vote shy of winning the award unanimously a second time

AP NFL MVP voting

Lamar Jackson 49-0-1-0-0 = 493

Dak Prescott 0-17-13-11-6 = 152

Christian McCaffrey 0-17-12-11-4 = 147

Brock Purdy 0-9-5-12-13 = 97

Josh Allen 1-5-11-3-6 = 80

Tyreek Hill 0-2-6-9-14 = 60

Patrick Mahomes 0-0-2-2-2 = 12

C.J. Stroud… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024

Jackson and the Ravens offense dominated in the regular season, with Jackson going 13-3 in 16 games played, sitting in Week 18 as the Ravens locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and securing a bye week as the top seed.

In 16 games, Jackson totaled 307 completions on 457 attempts for 3,678 passing yards, all new personal bests for the sixth-year quarterback. He threw for 24 touchdowns to only seven interceptions, making it his fifth season to throwing fewer than 10 interceptions.

Of course, Jackson also contributed in the running game where he gashed defenses for 821 yards and five touchdowns on 148 carries, good for 5.5 yards per carry, which led the NFL in 2023. Jackson’s 821 rush yards ranked him the No. 22 rusher this season by yards, and first among quarterbacks. Jackson now has over 5,200 yards on his career, ranking him No. 13 among all active rushers.

The accomplishments of Jackson have been shadowed over by the postseason struggles, but to accomplish such a feat has been an unbridled achievement. Head Coach John Harbaugh gave Jackson incredible praise on Jackson during the season review press conference last week.

“Lamar Jackson is a phenomenal success,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a phenomenal success as a football player. He’s phenomenal success as a person, as a leader, as a family man, but you’re asking about the football player. In my opinion, there’s nobody better in this league, especially nobody better for the Baltimore Ravens and for this organization and for this city and just from a historical perspective. I’m excited about the future; I’m excited about taking this offense to the next level next year. [We have] an opportunity to pick up where we are and dig deeper with what we can give him.”

Jackson now joins a short list of incredible talents to have won multiple MVP awards.