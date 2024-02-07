Ravens Mock Draft Roundup: Senior Bowl riser is most popular first-round projection

In the latest rounds of mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens putting an emphasis on adding more juice to their pass rush both on the interior as well as on the edge. The most commonly projected prospect is one that is certainly on General Manager Eric DeCosta’s radar after he dominated the week of practice down in Mobile, Alabama at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The latest mock drafts pertaining to the Ravens:

ESPN’s Matt Miller [February 5]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri If there was one big riser from Senior Bowl week, it was Robinson. The 6-foot-5 286-pounder showed great power and movement ability while playing at both defensive end and defensive tackle during practices. His versatility is a gift, and the Ravens love large outside pass-rushers. With Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney entering free agency, there’s a need. There’s some Cameron Jordan ability here in Robinson’s game — he had 8.5 sacks in 2023 — and his stock is soaring like a rocket. No. 62 — Javon Bullard, S, Georgia The Baltimore defense is built from the inside out, and the team will be tasked with re-signing defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency. If either player leaves, this pick would pivot to that respective position. For now, I’m focusing on safety, though. Bullard is an instinctive safety with four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 3.5 sacks over the past two seasons. His ability to thrive both in the box and in coverage would provide Baltimore an answer at the position if free agent Geno Stone can’t be retained.

NFL Network’s Eric Edholm [February 2]

No. 30 — Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois The Ravens likely will do everything in their power to bring back free agent-to-be Justin Madubuike, but if they can’t (or are forced to franchise tag him), Newton could be an intriguing addition to the defensive line, assuming they view him as a fit with their odd front. He’s a skilled rusher whose superpower is his ability to disrupt blocking schemes.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly [January 31]

No. 30 — Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois The Ravens continue to build through the trenches with this pick, adding an explosive, penetrating defensive lineman in Newton. Even if Justin Madubuike re-signs with the team in free agency, Baltimore loves to draft strength on strength. It adds a high-energy, tone-setting player to the middle of its defense.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [February 6]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Darius Robinson will be one of the biggest risers over the next few weeks. He is a powerful prospect who has some shock in his hands and is valuable as a run defender.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [January 31]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri At 6-foot-5 and over 280 pounds, Robinson fits the classic Ravens outside pass rusher mold who can also kick inside. He wins up and down the line.

Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez [February 4]

No. 30 — Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State This selection is about the upside. Chop Robinson potentially has the most explosive first step of any edge rusher. Adding Robinson to this vaunted Ravens defense should return some great dividends.

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson [February 6]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, IOL, Duke The Baltimore Ravens added multiple interior offensive linemen a year ago, but they should continue strengthening the trenches this time around. Duke’s Graham Barton is a powerful and well-built piledriver who will likely transition inside at the next level despite holding down the left tackle spot in Durham. He’ll upgrade all facets of the Ravens’ offense.

Pro Football Network’s Owain Jones [February 3]

No. 30 — Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas The Ravens just take good players in the draft. They are a franchise that finds value across the board, and Bryron Murphy II is highly thought of. Justin Madubuike has been terrific in 2023, but there’s still room to add an all-round threat to the interior defensive line. A big-time athlete who has speed, strength, and production, Murphy would be a great fit in Baltimore. No. 62 — D.J. James, CB, Auburn The Ravens have struggled at the corner position. With injury setbacks, they desperately need a long-term answer at the position. D.J. James is a versatile corner who has a high motor and violent tackling ability, as well as all the instincts and awareness to make it in the NFL. No. 93 — Blake Corum, RB, Michigan Another position that the Ravens have struggled to be healthy at is running back. J.K. Dobbins has had some bad luck with injuries, and Baltimore can’t rely on a revolving door of veterans such as Dalvin Cook forever. Blake Corum is an electric playmaker who has proven to be reliable and consistent. His twitchy explosiveness allows him to locate space, while his elusivity makes him difficult to tackle.

The 33rd Team’s Connor Livesay [February 5]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Another big riser coming out of the Senior Bowl week is Missouri DL Darius Robinson. Robinson is a tweener, but showed he could win wherever he lined up on the defensive line. With the Baltimore Ravens likely losing multiple defensive linemen in free agency, adding a player who can align inside and outside is an excellent fit this late in the first round. No. 62 — Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

Behind the Steel Curtain’s Mike Nicastro [February 6]

No. 30 — Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri The Ravens could consider a wide receiver here, but ultimately, they sign one in free agency to pair with 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers and instead nab a highly productive cornerback in Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Walterfootball.com’s Charlie Campbell [February 4]