POLL: Which Ravens free agent is most important to re-sign?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

According to overthecap.com, the Ravens have a lengthy 29-player list of free agents in 2024. But, with the Ravens sporting $7.3 million in cap space (before any moves have been made), it’s impossible to keep them all. So, the Ravens will need to set a priority list and go from there.

Among the biggest names are defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, offensive guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor.

So, Ravens fans, if it were up to you, who are you keeping? Keep in mind the money will always be a factor as the better the player, the more it will cost them to hang onto, and likely cost the team in re-signing others for depth.