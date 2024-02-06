Report: Ravens no longer expected to bring back Jerry Rosburg

According to reports on Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens were set to bring back former Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg to serve in a role that focuses on game management. However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is now reporting the talks between Rosburg and the team did not end in a deal.

Update: The #Ravens are now not expected to hire their former special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg to a staff position, I’m told. Talks did not end in a deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2024

This is a rather curious update as the Ravens and Rosburg have a great affinity and mutual respect for one another. Rosburg, 68 served as the Ravens’ special teams coordinator for 11 years (2008-2018) and also held the title of Associate Head Coach in all but the first season with the team. He oversaw a golden age of special teams dominance and excellence where his unit was the gold standard, while also being Head Coach John Harbaugh’s most trusted advisor before walking away from the game during the 2019 offseason.

Rosburg’s retirement was short-lived as he would return to coaching after a brief three-year hiatus and joined the Denver Broncos staff as a senior assistant to then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the 2022 regular season in the same role he’ll be serving in now. Hackett was fired before the end of the year and Rosburg stepped in as interim head coach for the final two weeks and the team went 1-1.

The Ravens will be holding an introductory press conference today as they announce Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr, which means it’s unlikely we’ll receive information on the matter between the team and Rosburg.