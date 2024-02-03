Report: Dolphins to hire Ravens Asst. Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has a busy offseason ahead of him as Assistant Head Coach and Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver has reportedly been hired by the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator.

Weaver, 43, now leaves the Ravens for a greater role elsewhere after being a part of the Ravens organization since 2021 as their defensive line coach and run game coordinator. A year after, he was promoted to Assistant Head Coach, while remaining the defensive line coach. He, in part with notable pass rush specialist Chuck Smith helped to produce one of the Ravens’ most productive seasons along the front seven, where the team boasted the most sacks in the NFL in 2023, with defensive lineman Justin Madubuike totaling 13 sacks.

Weaver was among the teams’ most respected coaches and had a sterling reputation. At the end of season press conference, Harbaugh gave Weaver great praise.

“If he gets [the Dolphins defensive coordinator job], I’ll be happy for him, if he takes the job. ... Maybe I’m speaking out of turn, [and] maybe I’ll get in trouble, there’s a league rule against this, but he’ll be a great head coach. He didn’t get hired this cycle, and great coaches got hired, but someday, some people are going to look back, and they’re going to say, ‘We had a chance to hire Anthony Weaver.’ I guarantee you that. They’re going to see that they missed their chance. The next time around, somebody’s not going to miss their chance. That’s how I feel about Anthony.”