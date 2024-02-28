Ravens see improvements in NFLPA Report Card 2024; some areas see decline

Last season, the NFLPA announced their first-ever team report cards, grade by the players themselves. The categories last season included:

Treatment of Families

Food Service/Nutrition

Weight Room

Strength Coaches

Training Room

Training Staff

Locker Room

Team Travel

For the most part, the Ravens were solid, However, they received a crippling F- grade in terms of strength coaches, which spelled the end of former Head Strength & Conditioning coach Steve Saunders. Now, the 2024 report card has released.

In all, the Ravens ranked No. 15 among the 32 teams. But rather than compare them to the rest of the NFL, how do they compare to last seasons’ grades?

Baltimore Ravens NFLPA Report Card 2023 vs. 2024 Category 2023 Grade 2024 Grade Category 2023 Grade 2024 Grade Treatment of Families C+ B- Food Service/ Nutrition B- C+ Weight Room C+ B- Strength Coaches F- B Training Room C+ C+ Training Staff B+ B- Locker Room A B- Team Travel A C- Head Coach N/A B+ Ownership N/A A

Improvements

Strength Coaches

No surprise to see such an improvement after the dismissal of Saunders. Former Ravens players were publicly frustrated with Saunders and any change was likely to see an improvement. But going from an F- to a B is a great change.

Treatment of Families

The original C- grade was a bit surprising. The Ravens are known to have a respectful agenda of caring for the players, and that includes their loved ones. Though it’s only a modest change from a C+ to a B-.

Weight Room

Another marginal increase here for the Ravens. As an outsider, I’m curious what the issues are with the Ravens’ training facility.

Declines

Food Service/Nutrition

A marginal needle move here as they went from a B- to C+. The Ravens appear to give players whatever they like. I certainly know from speaking with other players around the league that few deliver food the way the Ravens do. They have the constant snack bar, they bring in Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A and other meals each week whereas other teams do not. They have a full staff of cafeteria workers and I’ve heard zero complaints from that staff. The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han wrote up a great story on the the Ravens’ Director of Sports Nutrition’s Sarah Snyder on the topic for the 2023 season.

Training Staff

A near full letter-grade drop here signals something that will be a focus for the team in 2024, I assume. It’s unknown what the issues here are so it’s hard to speculate as to why they saw such a decline.

Locker Room

This one is the most striking to me. The Ravens were given an A grade last season but fell to a B- in 2024. But, all I saw regarding the locker room in the new season was significant improvements. The Ravens installed a massive U-couch, two 60-inch Smart TVs, video games, kept the cornhole boards and Head Coach John Harbaugh gifted the players a pinball machine. I’d love to know more about this one because what they did was in my opinion, a great step that should’ve been seen as positive.

Team Travel

I have to think the Ravens travel accommodations weren’t suddenly a fall from an A to a C- due to their failures. I have a suspicion that the travel grade fell more due to a flight to Europe and numerous West coast trips, including a game on Christmas Day. But, that’s not to say the Ravens couldn’t have stumbled here. Maybe hotel situations were poor. Maybe something happened we didn’t hear of. But, they sure as hell didn’t have multiple flight problems like the Pittsburgh Steelers did in 2023.

New Categories

The NFLPA also added two more categories in 2023, asking to grade their Head Coach and Ownership.

Harbaugh received a B+, which is a high mark, but it grades as No. 20 in the league. I suppose most players like their head coach, then.

Steve Bisciotti earns the highest grade of them all in 2024 with an A grade. The Ravens’ ownership knows what they’re doing, clearly.