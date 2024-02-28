Ravens 2023 position review: Safeties

The 2023 season is in the books and the offseason is officially underway for all 32 teams around the league. Before completely turning the page toward free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, assessing the performances of each position group on the Baltimore Ravens is useful in determining what went right or wrong, and where to go from here.

In this article series, I’ll break down how each player at every position fared this past year and their 2024 outlook. Up next is one that was instrumental to the success of the team’s top-ranked defense and featured multiple breakout stars — the safeties.

Kyle Hamilton

The 2022 first-round pick exceeded the lofty expectations and hype he received last offseason following a strong finish to his rookie season. While All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith was the heartbeat of the defense, Hamilton was the catalyst for its success and flexibility with all ways he was deployed in coverage, run support, and in pass rushing.

In 15 regular season games, he earned the first Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors of his career after recording career highs in total tackles (81), tackles for loss (10), sacks (three), pass breakups (13), interceptions (four), and first career touchdown. In the playoffs, he logged 14 tackles including one for a loss and a quarterback hit in two games.

It is almost crazy to believe that Hamilton is still scratching the surface of his potential at just 22 years old. He already bears a tremendous amount of responsibility in the Ravens’ scheme as a hybrid slot defender/safety, which is expected to continue under first-year Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr. With a lot of expected turnover on defense due to departures in free agency, even more onus will be on him to keep ascending in 2024.

Marcus Williams

The seven-year veteran had a second straight season hampered by injuries since being signed as a prized free agent during the 2022 offseason. Williams suffered a pectoral injury in the season opener that cost him six games and restricted his ability to tackle and make plays on the ball for most of the year. Nevertheless, in 11 regular season games, he was still able to record 55 total tackles including one for a loss, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

In 2024 and beyond, it will be paramount that Williams finds a way to stay on the field. The Ravens will likely be losing his primary backup, Geno Stone, in free agency after he had a career year filling in for him in 2023. Williams’ cap hits are slated to be $18.7 million in 2024 and 2025. He’ll need to show that he can play a full season, or close to it, in order for the team to feel comfortable with those climbing figures.

Geno Stone

The four-year veteran was arguably the most pleasantly surprising breakout star on the Ravens’ top-ranked defense. Williams’ injury thrust him into a starting role just two weeks into the regular season and Stone went on to have the best year of his career thus far.

He appeared in all 17 games, making 11 starts and finishing with career-high across the board including total tackles (68), pass deflections (nine), and most notably interceptions with an AFC-leading seven. The former 2020 seventh-round pick out of Iowa established himself as one of the best young ball hawks in the league and had a streak of four straight games with an interception from Weeks 6-9.

Stone is now slated to hit the open market in the coming weeks. Of the Ravens’ bevy of pending unrestricted free agents who had breakout or career-best 2023 seasons, he is among the most likely not to be retained. As much as the team would like to keep their homegrown playmaker, they have more pressing needs elsewhere such as edge defenders, interior defensive line, and even cornerback.

Daryl Worley

The eight-year veteran made a pretty seamless transition from cornerback to safety this past season. While he played nearly double the amount of snaps on special teams than he did on defense (239-124), he played well when his number was called. That was especially true in Weeks 3-4, where he saw his most extensive playing time on defense and recorded the bulk of his stats.

Worley appeared in 12 games including two starts and finished with 12 total tackles, eight solo tackles and a pass deflection. He played a key role in helping one of the biggest plays of the season come to fruition. Worley blocked a gunner to spring Tylan Wallace loose for a walk-off punt return touchdown in the Ravens’ 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Worley will most likely be brought back. He is the typical candidate to be signed to a one-year veteran minimum deal that could see him get released in the final round of cuts only to be re-signed on the practice squad or active roster.