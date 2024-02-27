Ravens working on a long-term extension with DT Justin Madubuike; will be franchise tagged if no deal

Last we heard, the Ravens were playing free agent and contract news close to the vest during the end-of-season press conference. But on Tuesday during media availability at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta gave an update on the pending deal with defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

“Well, we’re trying to get a deal done. We’ve had discussions with Justin. He’s a guy that obviously has put himself in a fortuitous position this year by the way that he played,” DeCosta said. “[He] had a great season for us and a valuable player on the team and we’re hopeful that we can get a long-term deal done.”

A long-term extension would greatly benefit the Ravens by allowing Madubuike’s cap hits to be malleable, allowing them freedom to make moves for 2024 and beyond. As of now, the Ravens have less than $17 million in cap space, per overthecap.com.

The negotiations are likely challenging as Madubuike’s production in 2023 exploded. After having 8.5 sacks in his three prior seasons, he generated 13 sacks in 2024. He also doubled his pressures from 2022, and generated more pressures than all three prior seasons combined.

2023: 64 pressures

2022: 32 pressures

2021: 13 pressures

2020: 9 pressures

So, the Ravens more likely want to go on a bit lower end of a deal because a one-year breakout is a mild concern on if he was a product of the environment and hit at the right time. Meanwhile, Madubuike’s camp is likely pushing for a big payday because the numbers speak for themselves on his development and maturation.

Regardless, it appears Madubuike will remain a Raven if no extension comes to pass. DeCosta said as much at the pressers end.

“I probably will, yes,” DeCosta said, when asked if he’ll franchise tag Madubuike if an extension can’t get done.