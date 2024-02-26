4 players the Ravens will consider cutting for cap savings

Even after the significant cap limit increase for the NFL in 2024, the Baltimore Ravens have little breathing room. Currently, they have $16.6 million in available funds, but that’s before the expected franchise tag of defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and any possible re-signings of their monstrous list of free agents expected to hit the market. So, here are four players the Ravens will consider parting ways with due to cap savings.

OLB Tyus Bowser ($5.5 million cap savings)

The most versatile outside linebacker in the NFL who rated among the NFL’s elite in terms of coverage wasn’t on the field in 2023. A peculiar non-football related injury kept him off the gridiron for the year, and nobody answered what was going on. The Ravens didn’t give an outright answer, and it appeared they couldn’t because even they were confused as to what was going on. Bowser’s camp never stated anything, really.

So, Bowser showed up on gamedays, tossed the ball during pre-game with fans in the stands and that was his contribution to the season. And it felt the Ravens were rather unhappy with him. This move makes the most sense for Baltimore, even though their current outside linebacker situation is up-in-the-air with Odafe Oweh (inconsistency but upside), David Ojabo (coming off ACL surgery) and sophomore Tavius Robinson.

RT Morgan Moses ($5.5 million cap savings)

Moses is a leader on the field and locker room. His addition to the Ravens’ offense was consistent and productive. And as he fought through injury and getting banged up, the Ravens went with a rotating tackle approach for Moses by spelling in Daniel Faalele in the back-half of the season, including the Divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans. The Ravens would love the savings but not necessarily parting with Moses, I imagine. He’s been a steady contributor, but if they’re confident in Faalele to take the reigns, an extra $5.5 million will surely tip the scales.

FB Patrick Ricard ($4 million cap savings)

Some pundits last season wondered if Ricard would not be a Raven last season, as they questioned where he’d fit in the Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken’s offense. Even he appeared to be feeling the heat as he was practicing with the offensive linemen during training camp to demonstrate his versatility and keep a roster spot. But, he proved his worth again as a fullback, road-grading the No. 1 rushing offense yet again and earning Second-Team All-Pro.

But if Monken wants to further develop his offense and get somewhat away from their rushing game, Ricard will be the first move they make, as $4 million would be mighty valuable landing a depth player or allocated toward a starter for their many holes on offense.

LT Ronnie Stanley ($8.33 million cap savings)

The hardest decision Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta may face this season is the situation at left tackle. The team needs a stalwart blocker in a division filled with perennial Defensive Player of the Year winners and All-Pro honors. Finding one, though, is one of the NFL’s toughest tests. But the greatest savings they can generate this season is parting with Stanley. Even more so if they designate the cut post-June 1, where they receive $15 million in cap relief. However, I imagine they’re more likely to work on a pay cut deal to keep Stanley, as they like him and finding an immediate replacement is incredibly challenging.