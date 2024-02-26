Mock Draft Monday Roundup: Ravens address offensive line and cornerback with top pick

In the latest rounds of mock drafts, analysts foresee the Baltimore Ravens putting an emphasis on finding a starting guard and future left tackle as well as addressing the cornerback spot in the first round. The most commonly projected prospects were a former Pac-12 standout lineman and a former SEC stud defensive back.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah [February 20]

No. 30 —Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia The Ravens have grown accustomed to seeing really talented players fall into their lap. Snagging Mims at No. 30 would qualify as another example of this.

NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice [February 22]

No. 30 — Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri A lengthy power player with “first guy off the bus” physique and inside-outside versatility, Robinson boosted his draft stock with a head-turning week at the Senior Bowl. Given the potential free agency attrition across Baltimore’s front seven, newly promoted DC Zach Orr could certainly use this kind of defensive chameleon if he aims to continue Mike Macdonald’s amoeba scheme.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz [February 26]

No. 30 — Graham Barton, OG, Duke Though Eric DeCosta hasn’t been boxed in by need, Baltimore is facing the potential departures of both its starting offensive guards. Barton, who played left tackle at Duke but likely will end up at either guard or center, is one of the most pro-ready blockers available thanks to his technical refinement.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole [February 26]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Ryan Wilson: The Ravens could go wide receiver, but there’s a lot of uncertainty with their offensive line. “Jordan Morgan had a really good Senior Bowl, had a really good season. I’m taking Jordan Morgan here.” No. 62 — DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards [February 23]

No. 30 — Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson Marlon Humphrey has battled injuries in recent years missing 11 games over the past three seasons. Players stepped up in the secondary when called into action but the Ravens sink some draft capital into the position.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso [February 23]

No. 30 — Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia The Ravens go with a SEC-tested boundary cornerback with plus athletic traits. No. 62 — Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman [February 25]

No. 30 — Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Death, taxes, the Ravens drafting a steal. Jordan Morgan is a long and strong left tackle who excels in the run game. While some project him as a guard at the next level, I believe he has the talent to play tackle as well. Regardless of where he lines up, he will upgrade the Ravens’ offensive line.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Catalina [February 25]

No. 30 — Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU Insert Brian Thomas Jr. here and let him prosper with Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers. Jackson getting another weapon seems like a great move for Baltimore’s offense, and despite the ability to go in different directions here, adding more outside threats is never a bad idea.

The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz [February 26]

No. 30 — Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia The Ravens had the best defense in football last year, but have 13 pending free agents on that side of the ball, lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Even if the Ravens franchise tag defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, veteran edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy could both be gone. But the Ravens aren’t the kind of team to draft for need, and adding strength on strength to the secondary is the kind of move Baltimore has done before. Lassiter does not have elite size, but he does have speed and instincts, which is right up the Ravens’ alley.

Sports Illustrated’s Luke Easterling [February 7]

No. 30 — Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois The best teams in the NFL build from the trenches out, and the Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL. They need interior help on both sides of the ball, and if they can’t keep breakout star Justin Madubuike with a long-term extension, another explosive inside defender like Newton would be an ideal replacement. No. 62 — Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri No. 93 — Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas

