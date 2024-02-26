Numerous outlets expect Ravens to pursue top-tier running back

With the Ravens down to two running backs under contract for the 2024 season and neither being the original starters from the previous season, adding a ball-carrier is a priority in Baltimore. And with a free agent class of running backs including Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift and more, the Ravens could find a top-tier talent to pair with the rushing prowess of Lamar Jackson. Moreover, insiders are expecting it.
“Maybe this isn’t semi-wild because it’s been speculated, but the Ravens are going to add a big-name running back this offseason,” The Athletic’s Zrebiec wrote. “I don’t know whether it will be Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler or Josh Jacobs, but I foresee them adding a bell-cow back.”
Along with Zrebiec, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler envisions much of the same.
As does Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson.
It will all come down to the money, of course. The Ravens have little cap space and currently 27 unrestricted and street free agents, including big-name starters from last season. But, if the Ravens can find a way to land somebody like Henry, the Ravens backfield will be doing damage to opposing defenses in 2024.
